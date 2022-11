The Nov. 3 editorial about congressional security, “ Plenty of cameras, no one watching ,” opened Pandora’s box. Protecting 535 members of Congress and their families would cost billions — well beyond anything we can imagine.

When I served overseas with the Diplomatic Security Service, I helped implement protective measures at our embassies as terrorism targeted us abroad. The Pelosi break-in and assault shows us how difficult it will be to devise protections for members of Congress.