Barry Svrluga’s Nov. 2 Sports column, “At World Series, the game doesn’t mirror the nation,” noted that players at the World Series do not represent the cities they are from — based on race. Let me say that again: based on race. Do teams in the National Basketball Association or the National Football League represent their cities based on race? In sports, when does race play over talent? Talent plays. It’s not some decision based on an appropriate number of players of a certain race.