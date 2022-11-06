In a year in which the petroleum industry, as a whole, produced record profits , inaction by those responsible underscores the vulnerability of these populations in the face of the powerful.

The slow action by federal authorities and corporations in taking decisive steps to protect the well-being of U.S. citizens, particularly among St. Croix’s poor and people of color, is disheartening.

As was seen with response to disasters in Puerto Rico, the lack of resilience of U.S. territories and slow speed of support for disaster relief call into question the “vigilant oversight” approach taken by the Environmental Protection Agency. The increase in extreme weather events holds additional risks for failing infrastructure. As tourism represents a much larger economic source of income than petroleum, potential risk from a further-damaged plant will inevitably worsen the prospects for St. Croix as a whole. Instead, the issues with the plant must be addressed through governmental action, maintenance, and accountability by the oil and gas industry.