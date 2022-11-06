The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion St. Croix might be another victim of the U.S. reliance on oil

November 6, 2022 at 12:24 p.m. EST
The Limetree Bay refinery is seen in St. Croix, Virgin Islands, on March 18, 2021. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Regarding the Oct. 30 news article “U.S. territory refinery called ‘ticking time bomb’ ”:

The slow action by federal authorities and corporations in taking decisive steps to protect the well-being of U.S. citizens, particularly among St. Croix’s poor and people of color, is disheartening.

In a year in which the petroleum industry, as a whole, produced record profits, inaction by those responsible underscores the vulnerability of these populations in the face of the powerful.

As was seen with response to disasters in Puerto Rico, the lack of resilience of U.S. territories and slow speed of support for disaster relief call into question the “vigilant oversight” approach taken by the Environmental Protection Agency. The increase in extreme weather events holds additional risks for failing infrastructure. As tourism represents a much larger economic source of income than petroleum, potential risk from a further-damaged plant will inevitably worsen the prospects for St. Croix as a whole. Instead, the issues with the plant must be addressed through governmental action, maintenance, and accountability by the oil and gas industry.

Without doing so, it is more a question of “when,” rather than “if,” the Crucians’ right to a healthy environment will be another sacrifice in subsidizing the United States’ ongoing quest for energy security.

Joseph Brian Meko, Silver Spring

