Regarding the Oct. 30 news article “U.S. territory refinery called ‘ticking time bomb’ ”:
As was seen with response to disasters in Puerto Rico, the lack of resilience of U.S. territories and slow speed of support for disaster relief call into question the “vigilant oversight” approach taken by the Environmental Protection Agency. The increase in extreme weather events holds additional risks for failing infrastructure. As tourism represents a much larger economic source of income than petroleum, potential risk from a further-damaged plant will inevitably worsen the prospects for St. Croix as a whole. Instead, the issues with the plant must be addressed through governmental action, maintenance, and accountability by the oil and gas industry.
Without doing so, it is more a question of “when,” rather than “if,” the Crucians’ right to a healthy environment will be another sacrifice in subsidizing the United States’ ongoing quest for energy security.
Joseph Brian Meko, Silver Spring