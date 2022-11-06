Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Swing voters often determine who wins national elections — but they don’t swing for the reasons that much of the media and many politicians imply. Two general assumptions about swing voters’ motivations are embedded or outright stated in election coverage. The first is that they are essentially centrists with views set roughly in between the two parties — so they vote for candidates closer to the center. The second is that these voters, instead of being tied to either party’s positions, are objectively analyzing conditions in the country and casting their votes accordingly — notably breaking from the incumbent party if the economy is in trouble.

But neither assumption explains recent U.S. elections particularly well. Swing voters generally support the party that’s not in the White House in midterm elections, even if economic conditions are pretty good. (For example, congressional Democrats won in 2018.) Donald Trump, whose signature campaign positions were the controversial ideas of banning Muslims from the United States and building a huge wall along the border with Mexico, won more swing voters in 2016 than Hillary Clinton, who campaigned on ideas that polled well and had positioned herself on the center-left.

What’s actually going on with swing voters? Based on previous election cycles and scholarly research, here are four ways to think about them:

1. Swing voters are not consistent centrists. Swing voters generally don’t have across-the-board liberal or conservative stances, and are likely to identify as moderates. They have some aversion to both the two major political parties and partisanship itself.

But they are not all alike: Some have a mix of liberal stances and conservative ones; others are in the center on most major issues; a third bloc doesn’t have set views in part because they just don’t follow politics closely.

Joe Biden emphasized his centrism during his 2020 campaign and has tried as president to focus on issues that appeal to liberal, moderate and even some conservative voters, such as infrastructure. But he didn’t swing too many voters away from the very partisan, un-centrist Trump in 2020. (About 4 percent of voters switched from backing Trump in 2016 to Biden in 2020, while 2 percent flipped from the Democrats to the GOP, according to an analysis by Emory University political scientist Alan Abramowitz.) And it is possible that more voters will swing away from Democrats this November than swing away from Republicans, despite Biden’s centrist appeals and the growing radicalism of the Republican Party.

I don’t want to overstate my argument. For individual politicians, some combination of occasionally distancing yourself from your party, being centrist on some issues and generally presenting a nonpartisan brand almost certainly helps with swing voters. Lots of previously GOP voters swung to Barack Obama in 2008 as he ran less as a traditional Democrat and more as a newcomer taking on the Washington establishment. Trump successfully adopted a similar outsider posture in 2016. Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) are winning in states that generally favor the other party, in part, by taking strong stands against their own side at times.

Obviously, not every candidate can distance themselves from the broader party, and certainly not the incumbent president. And while swing voters seem to like certain politicians in both parties for being more centrist, polls indicate they aren’t rewarding the broader Democratic Party, which is closer to public opinion on most issues than the Republicans but roughly at parity in most elections.

2. In midterm congressional elections, swing voters tend to back the party out of the White House. It’s a bit hard to figure out if the out-party always wins midterms because their voters turn out at higher rates, because people swing against the incumbent president or because of a little bit of both. But it definitely is a pattern: For example, in the most high-profile election of the Biden presidency so far, the Virginia governor’s race, there was a bloc of voters who backed Biden in 2020 who voted for Republican Glenn Youngkin the next year.

It’s important to understand and emphasize this pattern, because it undermines other narratives. In the 1994, 2006, 2010, and 2018 election cycles, the party that had controlled both houses of Congress and the presidency lost a huge number of House seats. In all four cases, many in the media and strategists in both parties settled on the idea that the incumbent party had pushed its agenda too far, offending the policy views of swing voters with more centrist views. We are already seeing stories arguing that Democrats will lose the House this November because the party has pushed too many left-wing policies.

But looking at the historical patterns, it seems much more likely that some swing voters were going to back the Republicans this year no matter what Biden and the Democrats did. Because that’s what swing voters do.

3. They don’t like to see the same party in the White House for more than two terms. Since 1951, a constitutional amendment has limited presidents to two terms. But also since then, swing voters mostly helped keep either party from winning more than two consecutive presidential elections. In 1952, 1960, 1968, 1976, 1992, 2000, 2008, and 2016, a sizable bloc of voters flipped and chose the candidate whose party had been out of the White House for at least eight years. The exception was 1988, when George H.W. Bush succeeded two-term President Ronald Reagan. But four years later, an unusually large bloc of swing voters went from voting Republican to choosing Democrat Bill Clinton.

4. Other than No. 2 and No. 3, why voters shift is complicated and unpredictable. The House elections in 1998 and 2002 were the only two of the past 20 in which the party in control of the presidency gained House seats. Why were these years different? It’s hard to prove, but it’s likely that Republicans’ plans to impeach Bill Clinton turned off some swing voters in 1998. Four years later, positive feelings about George W. Bush’s leadership after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks likely boosted congressional Republicans.

There is some evidence that then-FBI Director James B. Comey’s decision on the eve of the 2016 election to reopen the investigation about Hillary Clinton’s use of email as secretary of state pushed some swing voters to back Trump. (It is, of course, hard to prove this, particularly considering the third-term problem I just noted.)

But while big events might sometimes seem to move swing voters, other times they don’t. The recording that surfaced in October 2016 of Trump saying he could meet women and “grab them by the p---y” didn’t hurt him much with swing voters. Nor did his terrible handling of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. (The number of people who swung against him was very small, and many of them had turned against him before the pandemic.)

This year, polls suggest a group of voters shifted to the Democrats in the weeks after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling but have now gone back to the Republicans. It’s not as though abortion policy or the economy dramatically changed over the past four months. Rather, it seems as though swing voters are shifting somewhat randomly, perhaps based on what’s getting the most media coverage at the time they are polled.

If Democrats lose the House and/or Senate this week, expect lots of confident commentary predicting that the party will lose the 2024 elections unless it changes X to appeal to swing voters. And if Democrats keep one or both chambers, you will read lots of explanations that cite a single factor and use that to predict what will happen two years from now.

You can ignore basically all of that commentary. If the Republicans have a strong midterm, the most obvious explanation is that the party out of power always does well in midterms. If the Democrats do well, it will be extremely hard to determine whether it was because of Biden’s centrism, his long list of policy accomplishments, the Dobbs decision, the radicalism of the Republican Party or even the violent attack against Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), creating a temporary increase in pro-Democratic sentiment.

People in politics might wish swing voters swung on things that seem rational (policy issues) or important (the state of the economy.) Instead, they appear to swing based on which party is in the White House and for how long, and variables such as a headline-making move by an FBI director. Alas, swing voters might be flawed deciders in U.S. elections. But most of the time, they are still the deciders.

