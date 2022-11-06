To do so, they need to win all the states they currently hold (Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Ohio) and then pick up four seats currently held by Democrats (by winning Nevada, Georgia, Arizona or — long shots — New Hampshire and Washington state). A 54-seat majority would put the GOP within reach of the 60-vote threshold in 2024, when the field is heavily tilted toward Republicans. Democrats will be defending 23 seats, including three in states Donald Trump won (Montana, Ohio and West Virginia) and five (Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona and Michigan) that Biden won by five points or less. Meanwhile, Republicans will be defending just 10 seats, none of which are in Biden states, and only one (Florida) in a state that Trump won by five points or less.