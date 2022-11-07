Colorado is another demographic check for Democrats. The state is flush with college graduates, a group that moved strongly toward Democrats in 2020. Statewide, Biden posted a sky-high 15-point margin.
But, after Trump left office, Republicans regained some ground with college grads. Most notably, GOP hedge fund executive Glenn Youngkin took the Virginia governorship in 2021 in part by winning back well-educated D.C. suburbanites.
If Republican Joe O’Dea can eat into Democratic Sen. Michael Bennett’s margin in Colorado, it’ll prove that Youngkin wasn’t a fluke. And if O’Dea runs into problems, Republicans may have to look elsewhere for votes in 2024.