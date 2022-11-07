Autonomous vehicles are paving the way for the future. However, the fact that Ms. McArdle could get into a self-driving car such as the Waymo One without a human driver behind the wheel should be a point of concern. Although in the future every car on the road might be self-driving, at this stage in their development, they pose a risk to unaware pedestrians and other drivers.

Despite being able to process their surroundings quickly, robots still can’t decipher or anticipate human actions and intent as well as humans themselves can. The time it took the Waymo One to decide to call a “human specialist” during Ms. McArdle’s ride was alarming, especially because driving often requires split-second decisions. Artificial intelligence is not yet sophisticated enough to determine whom to save in scenarios such as the popular trolley problem or to intuit what should be done in a human vs. robot standoff such as the one Ms. McArdle faced. Until the technology behind these cars improves, every autonomous vehicle should require a licensed human to be directly behind the wheel.