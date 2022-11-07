Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jim Geraghty is the senior political correspondent of National Review. Barring some extraordinary turn of events, Republicans will win a majority of House seats on Tuesday. The 118th Congress will commence on Jan. 3, 2023, with Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) almost a certainty as House speaker. Here’s what Day 1 of a GOP-controlled House will look like.

Before diving in to roll back Biden administration policies — such as an immediate attack on an expansion of Internal Revenue Service personnel — House Republicans will overhaul how the chamber operates. They’ll make three notable changes, attempting to dispel what GOP leaders see as a toxic environment on Capitol Hill, where they believe members have fallen into habits of barely interacting with each other, never mind trusting each other.

The first change will be the removal of metal detectors outside the House chamber, put in place about a week after the violence of Jan. 6, 2021. Republicans have argued that the detectors tie up resources, unnecessarily delay members entering for votes and amount to pointless “security theater.” It is more sensible, they say, for representatives go through a metal detector when entering the Capitol itself, just as visitors do. (Some Republicans, such as Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, maintain that they are legally permitted to carry firearms within the Capitol complex.)

The second change will be to open House members’ office buildings to the public and no longer require visitors to be escorted by a staffer, a reversal of current policies. McCarthy believes these modifications were an overreaction to Jan. 6 that limit the public’s right to contact and interact with their representatives.

The third change is ending the use of proxy voting (having another member vote on one’s behalf) and voting in committees from remote locations, two practices enacted in response to the pandemic. McCarthy has griped about such absenteeism for “eroding the public’s trust in the People’s House.”

Beyond procedural moves, Day 1 will feature the introduction of legislation to rescind the permanent appropriation for 87,000 new Internal Revenue Service employees. House Republicans are under no illusion that Senate Democrats or President Biden will be eager to play ball with them on that issue, but eliminating the IRS expansion ranks among their top priorities.

Do not expect, though, that the McCarthy-led House Republicans will throw themselves into full-on battle from the first hour of the new Congress the way the Newt Gingrich-led House Republicans did when they took over in 1995.

Yes, McCarthy has emulated Gingrich ahead of the midterms by issuing the “Commitment to America” — a wide-ranging menu of policy proposals that was light on details — modeled on the GOP’s “Contract with America” for the 1994 midterms.

But the Republicans will be returning to power after four years in the wilderness, not 40. No need for a Gingrichesque marathon first day full of pomp and bombast, and cameo appearance by the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. McCarthy and other leaders don’t see themselves as sprinting to meet an artificial 100-day deadline such as the one Gingrich imposed.

On Day 1, House Republicans will start laying the groundwork for a multitude of initiatives, but a few weeks of settling in will also be needed. (Unresolved business from the lame-duck session might also require attention.)

The “Commitment to America” is the road map. Its energy initiatives are likely to be at the front of the line. House Republicans pledged to “cut the permitting process time in half to reduce reliance on foreign countries, prevent rolling blackouts, and lower the cost of gas and utilities” and “maximize the production of reliable, cleaner, American-made energy.” GOP House leaders feel the legislation for these proposals is closest to being ready for prime time.

Right behind that will be the Republicans’ border security pledge to “fully fund effective border enforcement strategies, infrastructure, and advanced technology to prevent illegal crossings and trafficking by cartels” and “end catch-and-release loopholes.”

It won’t be a matter for Day 1, but one big issue looms: a nearly inevitable and time-consuming fight over raising the debt ceiling. That’s most likely to consume a big chunk of February for the Biden administration and Congress.

Well before Day 1, House Republicans began preparing the way to grill Biden administration officials. Ranking members of House committees have been licking their chops in anticipation of running oversight hearings, and have already put in more than 500 preservation requests for documents across the administration. Life will soon get more complicated for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, regarding border policy, and Attorney General Merrick Garland, regarding, well, the list is long.

Whether Republican-backed House bills become law will depend upon a lot — the size of the GOP majority, the balance in the Senate — and whether Biden feels the need to tack to the center after the midterm results.

Midterm voters rebuked George W. Bush in 2006, Barack Obama in 2010 and 2014, and Donald Trump in 2018. And yet, those presidents didn’t change much; the last president who dramatically altered his approach post-midterm was Bill Clinton after 1994. Just as Clinton and Gingrich were stuck with each other, Biden and McCarthy will be stuck with each other, and like their predecessors, both will likely want to have some tangible results to show for their time in leadership.

