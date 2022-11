I am a retired naval flight officer. I’ve spent years doing dangerous things — aerobatics in planes, getting shot at by surface-to-air missiles, skydiving, etc. I’ve proudly introduced my children to sketchy-looking carnival rides and “terror-inducing” amusement park rides, never once giving any of it a second thought. My driving is fearless and confident. (My wife thinks “reckless” is a better adjective.)

Then, about 10 years ago, I drove over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in the left lane, and, for reasons I cannot explain, it was probably the most profoundly disturbing and uncomfortable five minutes I’ve ever suffered through. I have not been over it since, and I dread the prospect.