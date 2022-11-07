Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When the polls close Tuesday night, don’t imagine we will have definitive results within hours or even days. The polls’ close is likely to be the starting gun on a prolonged, contentious fight to determine the winners. Gird yourself for Republicans’ now familiar attempt to discredit elections they lose and sow doubt about the security and accuracy of the vote count. Three sorts of post-election antics will likely feature prominently in the MAGA forces’ playbook.

Stop the count. In 2020, President Donald Trump and his supporters demanded to stop the count when Republicans were enjoying early evening leads in vote totals — well before all early, absentee, mail-in and military ballots had been received and counted. The obvious purpose was to shed doubt on the eventual tally, convincing his supporters that the election was won — and then stolen.

Be prepared for exactly the same scenario Tuesday night when total votes will not have been tabulated. The drumbeat has already begun, with MAGA trolls insisting that we used to be able to count all the votes on election night. Balderdash. David Becker, head of the Center for Election Innovation and Research, reminded us that “we have never, in the history of our nation, come close to counting all the votes on election night.” He noted, “Every state takes weeks to count all the ballots” — including military ballots — “and officially certify the results. Every state. Always.”

In some states, all the eligible ballots won’t even be received for seven days after the election. In California, for example, with a handful of competitive House races, “ballots may be counted even if they arrive after Election Day, as long as they are received by mail no later than ​7 days after the election and are postmarked on or before Election Day,” the state says. Likewise, in Pennsylvania, “You must affirm that you mailed your ballot no later than 11:59 pm on the day before Election Day. The County Election Office must receive your ballot no later than 7 days after Election Day by 5 pm.”

In other words, when the polls close, we will be at the beginning, not the end, of the battle over the legitimacy, accuracy and fairness of the midterms. Premature demands to stop counting won’t be the only GOP ploy.

False reports of fraud. However specious and far-fetched, Republicans will seek to sow doubt, lure the mainstream media into reporting “disputes” and “controversies” and pave the way to repudiate the results they don’t like. The release of a flood of shoddy, partisan polling from GOP firms in the final weeks of the election pumped up the base, but also raised expectations so that final results for Republicans that don’t match the partisan poll predictions would seem suspect and further fuel the “rigged” election accusations.

Responsible outlets should remind their readers and viewers that every tall tale Trump advanced in 2020 about election fraud was debunked by, among other people, his own attorney general, campaign staff and lawyers. Unless there is some factual predicate, confirmed by nonpartisan sources, there is no reason to lend the benefit of the doubt to MAGA partisans and right-wing media accusations of misconduct. The onus must be on Republicans to put forth evidence that withstands court scrutiny. Until objective and verifiable evidence is present, there is no basis to question the reported vote totals. Instead, it would be appropriate to say, “There is no basis to credit GOP allegations of ballot stuffing [or voting machine manipulation or ballot destruction], the sort of bogus complaint raised and thoroughly debunked in 2020.”

Pointless litigation and recounts. Contrary to MAGA claims and some mainstream reporting, a margin of, say, 10,000 votes in a sizable statewide race or a 1,000-vote difference in a congressional race does not represent a “close” contest in terms of determining a definitive winner (provided the jurisdiction does not fall prey to GOP demands to use hand-counting, which is notoriously unreliable).

As NPR reported, “just 44,000 votes in Georgia, Arizona and Wisconsin separated [President] Biden and Trump from a tie in the Electoral College,” while Trump won by a margin of about 80,000 votes in three states in 2016. No matter how many court challenges and recounts are undertaken, margins of this magnitude simply do not get reversed.

In the 2008 Minnesota Senate race, after 2.9 million votes were counted, Republican Norm Coleman led by 206 votes. Thanks to the mandatory recount, a smattering of errors were found, leading to Al Franken’s victory, by a margin of 312 votes. That’s a close election.

A study by the group FairVote found, “In the 5,778 statewide elections over the last 20 years, there have been 31 completed statewide recounts. Only three of those 31 recounts overturned the outcome of the race. In all three, the original margin of victory was less than 0.05%.” In other words, when all the counting is done, “we should not expect outcome reversals unless the margin of victory is within 0.1% at most.”

In short, simply because Republicans insist on pursuing frivolous claims and refuse to concede, there is no reason to deprive voters and candidates of a sense of finality, especially when the difference is far beyond the Coleman-Franken margin.

