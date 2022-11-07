Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DALE CITY, Va. — A woman opened a second-floor window when an organizer for Libre Action, a Koch-funded group trying to persuade Hispanics to support Republican candidates, knocked on her front door last week. “I’ve heard Republicans don’t like Latinos,” she said in Spanish. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Michael Monrroy, dressed in blue jeans, held up a flier with a picture of Yesli Vega, who is challenging Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) in one of this fall’s tightest and costliest House races. “But Yesli is Latino,” he replied, “and so am I.”

Republicans nominated a record 31 Hispanics for Congress this year, including 11 incumbents. Eight canvassers with Libre Action, all immigrants or children of immigrants, fanned out Thursday across a working-class neighborhood, 30 miles south of Washington down Interstate 95, where tow trucks and maid-service vehicles are parked in driveways. The group has knocked on 37,000 Latino doors in this district since endorsing Vega in July.

Spanberger is one of five Democratic incumbents running for reelection in districts Joe Biden would have carried by seven points in 2020, based on their new boundaries. That happens to be the number of seats Republicans need to net for House control. The others are Reps. Susie Lee (Nev.), Kim Schrier (Wash.), Angie Craig (Minn.) and Henry Cuellar (Tex.).

Latino turnout might prove decisive in three of the five, and national GOP operatives predict these seats will break the same direction — for better or worse.

No one doubts Democrats will win the most Hispanic votes this week, but the margin is expected to shape whether Tuesday is a red wave or just a year of ordinary gains by the out party. A Post-Ipsos poll gave Democrats a 27-point advantage nationally among this constituency, down from 40 points in the 2018 midterms.

Vega, 37, was the first Latina elected to the board of county supervisors in Prince William County, which has the largest share of voters in the district and has long been a battleground in the immigration wars. Her parents fled El Salvador’s civil war in the 1980s and benefited from President Ronald Reagan’s amnesty. Her father is the pastor of a Spanish-speaking church. When Vega was a teenager, her brother was shot by MS-13 gang members. A family friend was murdered, and another friend had his fingers chopped off with a machete when he was mistaken for a rival gang member. Vega says her experience with such violence motivated her to become a police officer (she’s still an auxiliary deputy) and makes her supportive of deporting criminal aliens and building a border wall.

Spanberger, 43, spent eight years as a CIA officer, recruiting and running spies before becoming a star of the Democratic class of 2018 by winning in a district Donald Trump carried two years earlier by six points. She’s developed an outsize profile for her willingness to criticize party leaders over issues like stock trading and excessive spending. Spanberger is the rare Democrat with endorsements from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). A Republican police chief and a former Republican congressman recorded ads for her.

Spanberger, who speaks Spanish, has held bilingual events and runs Spanish-language ads focused on reducing costs and creating good-paying jobs. But redistricting moved much of the district away from her suburban Richmond home toward areas where she’s less known.

Trump endorsed Vega on Oct. 27. She refuses to say whether Biden was legitimately elected and expresses openness to shutting down the federal government next year. But she’s preferred to campaign with Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), who carried this district by five points last year.

Nationally, Republicans continue trading college-educated White voters who are horrified by Trump; Jan. 6, 2021; and Dobbs for non-college-educated Hispanics who are horrified by rising prices, crime and progressive attitudes on gender and sexuality. Youngkin prevailed because his coalition included plenty of voters from both groups.

Gabriel Sanchez, 44, is a truck driver who delivers tortillas in the morning and knocks on doors for Libre Action in the afternoon. After emigrating from Ecuador five years ago, he connected with the group by taking one of the free English classes offered by its nonpolitical arm. “More than half say, ‘Yes’ for Yesli,” he said over chips and guac at El Charro after his latest shift. “It’s a good experience.”

Libre Action’s analytics gurus have been assigning canvassers to talk with Latinos who their proprietary software algorithms perceive as soft Democrats. Sometimes they turn out to be quite firm. Other times they turn out not to be Latinos at all. The data is shaky because Latinos have not had many interactions with doorknockers and phone-bankers in the Republican firmament.

The app on Monrroy’s phone showed the woman who owned the next house on his list in Dale City already voted, but he still knocked to figure out whom she supported.

No one was there, but a National Rifle Association sticker was in the window. “Now our data is going to be better for the next congressional election,” he said.

