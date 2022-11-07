We are losing the campaign, and there is no hope of “winning.” At the end of the day, nature will suffer grievous losses, as will the millions of species that will disappear and the quadrillions of living things that will perish needlessly because of climate change.

The Oct. 30 editorial regarding the global campaign to address climate change, “ We cannot lose hope ,” was high-minded — indeed, overly so. Hope will not lead us to success in this struggle.

Here’s the good news: The range of foreseeable outcomes is well within our collective grasp. The choices we make today will determine whether this epic struggle will end catastrophically — or merely badly. I’m inspired by the opportunity to do what little I can to prevent a global catastrophe and achieve a merely bad outcome. All nations and societies should similarly be inspired. This is the noblest challenge that has ever been faced.