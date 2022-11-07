The Oct. 30 editorial regarding the global campaign to address climate change, “We cannot lose hope,” was high-minded — indeed, overly so. Hope will not lead us to success in this struggle.
Here’s the good news: The range of foreseeable outcomes is well within our collective grasp. The choices we make today will determine whether this epic struggle will end catastrophically — or merely badly. I’m inspired by the opportunity to do what little I can to prevent a global catastrophe and achieve a merely bad outcome. All nations and societies should similarly be inspired. This is the noblest challenge that has ever been faced.
Jim Dougherty, Washington
The writer is a member of the D.C. Climate Commission.