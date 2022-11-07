Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

KERR COUNTY, Tex. — At a house in Kerrville, Tex., that had seen better days, congressional candidate Claudia Zapata came with a couple of 20-something helpers to clean out the house and yard, taking multiple loads of debris to the dump. The elderly woman who lives there with her three dogs — whose minuscule size did not quite match the ferocity of their unceasing barking — needed the help and couldn’t do it herself.

The 28-year-old Zapata had rolled up driving her white 2004 Toyota Avalon, with a piñata in the back seat that serves as her campaign mascot. Helping out people like the woman in Kerrville is something Zapata has been doing a lot of in her quest to unseat Rep. Chip Roy, the Republican incumbent in Texas’s 21st Congressional District, a race whose outcome isn’t really in doubt. Zapata told me that she and her campaign have done cleanups and home repairs for hundreds of people, in an enterprise that no political consultant would say is an efficient way for a candidate to use their time to garner votes.

When she and her team go canvassing in underserved neighborhoods like this one, they ask what people need help with. Clean out the trash? Fix a broken water heater? If they can’t do it, they’ll try to find a local contractor to donate time. Sometimes, Zapata said, she has paid for repairs out of her modest campaign funds.

“We don’t skip doors,” she told me, explaining why they go to every house in a neighborhood, even in her heavily Republican district. “Even if it takes us one month to finish a precinct, we are going to do that because we need to build these relationships.”

She also stressed that it’s something she can do right now to help people, before taking office. And in a brutally gerrymandered district, taking office is likely not in the cards, at least this election cycle.

Few benefited more than her rival from the redistricting that Texas Republicans undertook after the 2020 Census. Legislators adjusted the 21st District’s boundaries so instead of the partisanship rating of R+10 it had under the old map (meaning it leans Republican by 10 percentage points), the new shape of the district earns it a rating of R+24.

The district has fingers that reach north to the Austin suburbs and south to San Antonio, but most of its area is a giant rectangle stretching 150 miles to the west, incorporating multiple rural counties that are mostly White and conservative.

Which gives Zapata a difficult challenge. Asked whether she has gotten support from the state Democratic Party in Austin, let alone the national party in Washington, Zapata was emphatic. “Nope. Never,” she said. “We’re out on our own. We try calling them, they don’t get back to us for six to eight weeks.

“The Democratic Party loves to recruit candidates who are young, which I am, brown, which I am, queer, which I am, to run in hard races, which I am,” she said. Ticking off the names of a few Democrats running in more competitive districts who have received more party support, Zapata asked, “What about the rest of us?”

“At this point, it’s not about me or my race,” she went on. “The Democratic Party is in the position that they are in because they’re failing to play the long game. Republicans play the long game very well. It’s all about those baby steps.”

When talk turned to her opponent, Zapata insisted that Roy ignores the district just as much as Democrats do. “Chip only ever comes out here during election season,” she said, arguing that he talks to donors and influential groups but doesn’t walk the same streets she does. “One of his offices is here in Kerrville,” she said, “and the lights are always off.” As it happens, I called Roy’s district office a half-dozen times that day to get an update on his campaign events; no one answered the phone.

I did see the congressman the next day, a half-hour away at a meet-and-greet in the tiny unincorporated rural town of Hunt. His campaign is amply funded (as of mid-October, Roy had raised a healthy $2.2 million for his campaign, compared with Zapata’s $118,000), and he walked in with the confidence of a candidate who knows that unless he bites the head off a puppy on live TV, he can’t lose (and maybe not even then).

Wearing jeans and a custom embroidered Chip Roy shirt with an American flag between the shoulders (his staffers were wearing them, too), the congressman told the 75 or so supporters at a restaurant that his race wasn’t going to be close, but they still needed to get out the vote.

After noting that his district got more Republican after redistricting, he said, “Honestly, the bigger margin we win by, the cheaper the next race is,” since he won’t “invite a challenge.”

When I asked him afterward whether the fact that there are so many uncompetitive districts like his is bad for democracy, he got philosophical, or at least historical. “James Madison was gerrymandered out of a district in Virginia,” he said. “There’s nothing new, and it will always be this, right?” But “things shift,” Roy argued. “Things that are your assumptions when you draw a map aren’t always the assumptions that stay true.”

Which is accurate as far as it goes, but Roy knows that in 10 years, Republicans will still probably hold the Texas state legislature (thanks to their current gerrymanders) and can do for him what they did after the suburbs shifted left in recent years: rejigger the districts yet again so they can hold on to power.

When I asked Roy what he can do in Washington specifically for the rural parts of his district, he cited the issues Republicans everywhere are mad about — immigration, inflation, energy — and then noted that he votes against farm bills because they always include money for food stamps, and he objects to the way the program is run.

One way to interpret that is that as long as Roy hits the right notes on national issues such as the border and “woke” leftists, he doesn’t actually have to bring home the bacon. He’s secure.

Which put me back in mind of something Claudia Zapata told me the day before. Zapata never claimed she was going to beat Roy. But if she does lose and Democrats use that as a justification for not investing in heavily Republican districts? “I’m just going to run again,” she said. “I’m going to run again, and I’m going to do it again and again until we win, until we bring proper representation and proper fight for this area.”

