Having spent the majority of my active-duty Navy career immersed in the global war on terrorism, I read with great interest the Nov. 1 news article “ Accused Pelosi attacker’s history shows the blurry lines of radicalization .” The blurring of ideologies leading to the radicalization of Paul Pelosi’s alleged attacker is a product of advances in technology, which I began to notice in 2016, whereby, through social media, an individual can take fragments of various ideologies, some of which are contradictory, to form their own atomized, individualized extremist ideology tailored specifically to them.

My French military counterparts in the war on terrorism explained it to me as the real and the virtual blending in a person’s mind to synthesize an individualized extremist ideology. The crosspollination of extremist ideas from jihadism to racially motivated biases residing in the same individual is not a surprise to those in the business of countering terrorism. It is a function of advances in technology, the virtual effects of the extremists’ ecosystem, the reality they live and the complexity of human psychology that gives rise to the extremist views that motivates appalling violence.