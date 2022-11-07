Regarding the Nov. 4 Politics & the Nation article, “A tribe and a toad halt a Nevada renewable power plant”:
The need for a clean-energy transition has never been more pressing, but progress cannot occur if it obscures the cost to humans, animals and their shared habitats. Valuing green energy sources over the harm caused by their development will fracture future environmental movements. If the Biden administration truly means to renew its commitment to environmental justice, it must err on the side of caution against human rights violations and species extinction, even when new projects promise benefits we urgently need.
Tackling the existential threat of climate change will require us to balance environmental concerns such as biodiversity loss and the renewable energy plants necessary for a green transition. We should be skeptical of profiteers rushing environmental investigations and making lofty promises. We cannot allow the threat of climate change to justify enacting harm in the present, especially when that harm violates the sovereignty of Indigenous peoples and causes irreversible losses of biodiversity.
Sarah E. Blanton, Alexandria