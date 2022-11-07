I am discouraged by the conflation of renewable energy and environmental progress. A geothermal energy plant in Dixie Valley, Nev., would be built on the ancestral lands of the Paiute and Shoshone people and would threaten the survival of the endangered Dixie Valley toad.

The need for a clean-energy transition has never been more pressing, but progress cannot occur if it obscures the cost to humans, animals and their shared habitats. Valuing green energy sources over the harm caused by their development will fracture future environmental movements. If the Biden administration truly means to renew its commitment to environmental justice, it must err on the side of caution against human rights violations and species extinction, even when new projects promise benefits we urgently need.