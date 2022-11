After reading the Oct. 28 Metro article regarding the sentencing of D.C. police officer Michael Fanone’s attacker, “ Fanone attacker gets 7½ years ,” instead of feeling any sort of satisfaction about the sentencing, my feelings were focused on Mr. Fanone and the many officers protecting the Capitol.

Humanity was not respected and civility was nowhere to be found on Jan. 6, 2021. However, and though it might not have been in the forefront of their thoughts, Mr. Fanone and the other officers did their best to defend humanity and prevent civility from vanishing altogether during that unbelievable day. They showed us what courage is all about.