The Nov. 4 Metro article “Education tip line gripes: ‘Beowulf,’ masks, ‘grooming’ ” detailed the Youngkin administration’s refusal to provide full transparency on the quantity and content of submissions to the statewide teacher tip line implemented to report the discussion of divisive topics within Virginia classrooms. However, given the unsuccessful attempts by GOP officials to establish hotlines for reporting abortions and voter-fraud claims in the past two years around the United States, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) silence regarding the tip line is unsurprising and speaks volumes.

Both previous hotlines outlined above quickly became overloaded with troll submissions. Mr. Youngkin’s tip line inevitably received submissions unrelated to reporting teachers for discussing “divisive topics.” As the article outlined, teachers began to use the tip line to showcase their appreciation for each other.

By not only refusing to further elaborate on the submissions, but also by failing to enact measures regarding the legitimate submissions, Mr. Youngkin is failing the parents he promised to give greater say in their children’s education. However, parents are also at fault for relying on Mr. Youngkin. If parents are unsatisfied with the content being discussed in a classroom, they can always talk to a local school district official or principal rather than reporting it to the state government.

Mina Aydin, Fairfax

To the high school senior who reported his English teacher for condemning “Beowulf” as “sexist because it portrays the warriors as men and not women”: Ask her if she has read the entire Old English epic, wherein Beowulf’s most formidable adversary may not be Grendel the monster himself, but his mother.

David C. Speedie, Charlottesville

