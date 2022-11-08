The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Bring Austin Tice home

November 8, 2022 at 1:59 p.m. EST
Marc and Debra Tice, the parents of Austin Tice, who has been missing in Syria, at a Dec. 4, 2018, news conference at the Press Club in Beirut. (Bilal Hussein/Associated Press)

The Nov. 4 Sports article “Griner meets with American officials” reported that U.S. Embassy officials in Russia met with Brittney Griner. That’s good news. Austin Tice deserves the same commitment of U.S. diplomacy.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

It has been more than six months since President Biden directed his national security adviser to establish direct contact with Syrian government officials to bring Mr. Tice home. Mr. Tice, a Georgetown University alumnus who was preparing for his final year at Georgetown Law, traveled to Syria as a freelance reporter to report on the effects of the conflict there on Syria’s children. Mr. Tice is an Eagle Scout who served with distinction as a Marine in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Since Mr. Biden’s directive, the 10th anniversary of Mr. Tice’s captivity has come and gone. Mr. Tice has reached his 41st birthday.

It is heartening that the U.S. government remains confident Mr. Tice is alive. But it is time to redouble efforts to reach out directly to Syrian government officials without further delay.

As we think about the families of Ms. Griner and Paul Whelan, we pray for them to be reunited soon. But they would be the first to say they could not endure the idea that they might have to wait 10 years to see their loved ones. That is what the Tices have been forced to endure. The U.S. government is simply not bringing sufficient urgency or force of will to this task.

If our government can negotiate with Russian officials in pursuit of Ms. Griner and Mr. Whelan, it makes no sense that we can’t engage with Syrian officials to secure Mr. Tice’s safe return.

Scott S. Fleming, Falls Church

Loading...