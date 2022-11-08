The Nov. 4 Sports article “Griner meets with American officials” reported that U.S. Embassy officials in Russia met with Brittney Griner. That’s good news. Austin Tice deserves the same commitment of U.S. diplomacy.
Since Mr. Biden’s directive, the 10th anniversary of Mr. Tice’s captivity has come and gone. Mr. Tice has reached his 41st birthday.
It is heartening that the U.S. government remains confident Mr. Tice is alive. But it is time to redouble efforts to reach out directly to Syrian government officials without further delay.
As we think about the families of Ms. Griner and Paul Whelan, we pray for them to be reunited soon. But they would be the first to say they could not endure the idea that they might have to wait 10 years to see their loved ones. That is what the Tices have been forced to endure. The U.S. government is simply not bringing sufficient urgency or force of will to this task.
If our government can negotiate with Russian officials in pursuit of Ms. Griner and Mr. Whelan, it makes no sense that we can’t engage with Syrian officials to secure Mr. Tice’s safe return.
Scott S. Fleming, Falls Church