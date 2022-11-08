It has been more than six months since President Biden directed his national security adviser to establish direct contact with Syrian government officials to bring Mr. Tice home. Mr. Tice, a Georgetown University alumnus who was preparing for his final year at Georgetown Law, traveled to Syria as a freelance reporter to report on the effects of the conflict there on Syria’s children. Mr. Tice is an Eagle Scout who served with distinction as a Marine in Iraq and Afghanistan.

As we think about the families of Ms. Griner and Paul Whelan, we pray for them to be reunited soon. But they would be the first to say they could not endure the idea that they might have to wait 10 years to see their loved ones. That is what the Tices have been forced to endure. The U.S. government is simply not bringing sufficient urgency or force of will to this task.