Opinion How to fix inflation without killing the middle class

November 8, 2022 at 1:59 p.m. EST
The Federal Reserve building in Washington. (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg News)

Regarding the Nov. 2 editorial “The high price of beating inflation”:

Congratulations on figuring out the cure for inflation: The Federal Reserve must drive “down demand” because the poor and middle classes have too much money and just won’t stop spending! Ergo, the poor and middle classes must give up their ill-gotten gains; the Fed must force them to lose their jobs and to pay more in the form of credit card interest, student-loan interest, car-loan interest and mortgage interest (which will cancel out any benefit from reduced gas and food prices). Their wages also must be suppressed because, in the view of employers, higher wages just cause them (oh so reluctantly) to charge higher prices, creating a “wage-price spiral.” The rich, on the other hand, who were never affected much by inflation in the first place, also — for the most part — do not borrow to finance their lifestyles and will not be much affected by higher interest rates.

Why not try something new — i.e., not so reliant on trickle-down monetary policy? Impose an “excess profits tax” on the oil, pharmaceutical and other companies and an income tax surcharge on the wealthy. Doing so would have the dual benefits of removing excess money from the economy and reducing the national debt without forcing the poorest 95 percent to bear the brunt of the “cure.” We might even avoid a recession.

Deborah Beers, Glen Echo

