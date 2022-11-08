Congratulations on figuring out the cure for inflation: The Federal Reserve must drive “down demand” because the poor and middle classes have too much money and just won’t stop spending! Ergo, the poor and middle classes must give up their ill-gotten gains; the Fed must force them to lose their jobs and to pay more in the form of credit card interest, student-loan interest, car-loan interest and mortgage interest (which will cancel out any benefit from reduced gas and food prices). Their wages also must be suppressed because, in the view of employers, higher wages just cause them (oh so reluctantly) to charge higher prices, creating a “wage-price spiral.” The rich, on the other hand, who were never affected much by inflation in the first place, also — for the most part — do not borrow to finance their lifestyles and will not be much affected by higher interest rates.