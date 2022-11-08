Regarding the Nov. 2 editorial “The high price of beating inflation”:
Why not try something new — i.e., not so reliant on trickle-down monetary policy? Impose an “excess profits tax” on the oil, pharmaceutical and other companies and an income tax surcharge on the wealthy. Doing so would have the dual benefits of removing excess money from the economy and reducing the national debt without forcing the poorest 95 percent to bear the brunt of the “cure.” We might even avoid a recession.
Deborah Beers, Glen Echo