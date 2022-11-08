Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At a campaign speech Thursday, President Biden briefly promised that “we’re gonna free Iran.” While that isn’t actually part of his administration’s agenda, a growing number of U.S. officials and foreign governments are signaling their intent to further isolate the Islamic Republic of Iran. It’s easy to see why. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight This movement in Iran is about many marginalized groups vying for long-denied rights and representation. But it’s the struggle of the women and girls who are demonstrating — and their unwillingness to back down — that have most captured the world’s imagination.

Anti Islamic occupation Iranians chant: “We are not leaving Iran; we are taking back Iran.”



They also chant: "This is our final message: the goal is the entire regime.”



Despite getting foreign support, the Iranian regime is falling. #IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/SMq9hKtfnu — Mahyar Tousi (@MahyarTousi) October 29, 2022

The Islamic republic is a gender-apartheid state. That structure means the regime would be incapable of addressing the demands of its female population even if it wanted to. It also leaves the government horribly unequipped to understand the pulse of the modern world.

To get a sense of how out of touch Iran’s theocracy is, just look at supreme leader Ali Khamenei’s Twitter …

The current world order is changing & a new order will prevail, which will have 3 main elements: the isolation of the US; a transfer of political, economic, cultural & scientific power from the West to Asia; & an expansion of the Resistance Front in its battle against aggression. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) November 5, 2022

… or this video of Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations refusing to answer very basic questions.

The Amb. of Islamic Republic to the UN claimed his gov respects human rights/ supports freedom of assembly.



He didn’t take Qs & remained silent when I chased him down the hall asking in Persian & English why his gov. keeps murdering Iranians. #MahsaAminj pic.twitter.com/iwRIhMb7zj — Bahman Kalbasi (@BahmanKalbasi) November 2, 2022

Not only has the regime ignored the rights of Iranian women, but also it has completely misread the world’s increased commitment to gender equality and thus underestimated one of the most powerful political issues of the 21st century. Across most of the globe, there’s nothing controversial or even questionable about supporting women’s rights.

So, of course many of the world’s most influential women have gotten comfortable calling the Iranian women’s struggle a historic fight — and one they aren’t shy about supporting.

Join me in standing in solidarity with Iranian women and girls.



The oppressive Islamic Republic of Iran’s regime should not be on the UN Commission on the Status for Women.



Add your voice to this open letter to demand #IRIoffCSW: https://t.co/prSq3n9Qm8 pic.twitter.com/Mm5GXcUs1G — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 30, 2022

What can you do today for women in Iran? Share their stories on social media to help spread their message & join me in signing this open letter to kick the oppressive Islamic Republic of Iran off the UN Commission on the Status of Women. https://t.co/2dhy4HOKGe pic.twitter.com/H4mClm7heC — Malala (@Malala) October 31, 2022

Today, I'm proud to stand with so many around the world in solidarity with the courageous women and girls in Iran. Your protests have inspired us. pic.twitter.com/KkWRlCWReF — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 30, 2022

That commitment is shining a brighter light than ever on the many atrocities and abuses of power committed by Iranian state forces. Human rights watchdogs say authorities in Iran have killed upward of 300 people and may have already arrested as many at 14,000 protesters since late September.

Across Iran, security forces have detained and tortured peaceful protestors.



They have killed hundreds and badly injured many more.



And they have tried to silence dissent by detaining activists, journalists, and lawyers.



We condemn these acts of repression and violence. — Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (@USAmbUN) November 3, 2022

And a growing number of governments and international bodies are talking about Iran differently.

We stand united – united in support of Iranian women, united against Iran’s heinous behaviour, and united in our resolve to hold this oppressive regime accountable. Today, that unity was on display in Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/2CLzWbfYez — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 29, 2022

A #G7 united in condemning the destabilizing actions of #Iran regionally and internationally, particularly in support of the 🇷🇺 war in 🇺🇦. @MinColonna reiterated 🇫🇷's support for the 🇮🇷 people exercising their legitimate rights in the face of the crackdown by the authorities. pic.twitter.com/mz6M2gfCFI — France Diplomacy🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@francediplo_EN) November 4, 2022

No longer is the foreign policy establishment’s focus solely on preventing theocratic authoritarians from gaining nuclear weapons. Now leaders are also looking for ways to mitigate the destruction the Islamic Republic of Iran is already causing within its own borders.

At the @G7 working session on Iran, I reiterated 🇨🇦’s support for the brave women peacefully protesting for their rights in Iran.



We will continue to condemn the regime’s human rights violations & its provision of weapons to Russia in support of its illegal invasion of Ukraine. — Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) November 4, 2022

The courageous protests in #Iran continue. Day by day the regime acts more brutally. Our bilateral relations were already at a low, but with a state acting so inhumanely, there can be no "business as usual". Therefore, we adapt our relationship to the situation. 🧵 1/5 https://t.co/i2nKBeI5o6 — GermanForeignOffice (@GermanyDiplo) October 26, 2022

The pressure on Tehran will keep mounting, especially as the Islamic republic blindly doubles down on the wrong side of an issue with as much international consensus as women’s rights.

Global opposition alone, however, won’t put an end to the regime’s atrocities, nor will it “free Iran,” as Biden initially said. But it might help fulfill Biden’s quickly revised prediction: that pretty soon, Iranians are “going to free themselves.”

biden at a campaign speech in california: ‘don’t worry, we’re gonna free iran’

…

thankfully followed up with ‘they’re gonna free themselves pretty soon’ pic.twitter.com/iWwkDiDPU8 — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) November 4, 2022

