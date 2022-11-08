Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

You’re reading Post Elizabeth, our newsletter following the British monarchy’s transition. Click here to get it in your inbox. The sometimes complex relationship between royals and their charities is getting an overhaul. Britain’s Prince and Princess of Wales (better known as Prince William and Kate Middleton) debuted their first “community impact day” with a visit last week to Scarborough, in northeast England. Ahead of their arrival, the couple’s foundation worked with the Two Ridings Community Foundation, which oversees grants to regional organizations, to raise 345,000 British pounds for long-term support of youth mental health and well-being. The funds are to be distributed to community groups the couple visited.

Such “impact days” reportedly will supplement, but not replace, traditional royal outings (partly because they take months to organize). But it does represent a change. “Instead of visiting deprived communities, giving them a day in the sun and then hoping money will be raised as a result, the Prince and Princess of Wales want to reverse the process by using the build-up to a visit to generate money, which they can then announce and disburse when they get there,” Britain’s Telegraph newspaper reports. Aides said the prince stressed “impact” and “legacy” while planning, the paper went on, “reflecting the undeniable fact that he felt the traditional way of doing things was generating neither.”

The initiative was reportedly in the works before the death of Queen Elizabeth II made William first in line to the throne. We’re curious to see how William seeks to maximize the value of engagements — but putting a cash value on royal activities carries risks. In February, police opened an investigation into the most recent royal cash-for-honors scandal, involving a former senior aide to King Charles and the foundation of the then-prince.

We know: We are not television critics. But we have thoughts after watching the new season of “The Crown,” which starts streaming Wednesday.

The show’s early seasons benefited from pointing up events that most people could not recall in any detail. Long-forgotten moments were unearthed for a mass audience and a glossy presentation dazzled, from the acting to costumes and sets. Depicting the 1990s, however, the fifth season of “The Crown” is working much closer to viewers’ memories — and feels less docu than drama.

The new season wields all the subtlety of a sledgehammer, pitting the ever-tortured, doe-eyed Princess Diana against the family Firm and a husband in love with someone else. The story is painful for all concerned, including those reliving it at home. That we all know how it ends doesn’t make the show less binge-able, but it lends the new season a soapy rinse more familiar to Lifetime movies (no offense, Lifetime). And if Queen Elizabeth’s dutiful manner in past seasons suggested perceptiveness of the people and plotting around her, the new episodes portray her as not merely out of touch but somewhat dim. It’s a discordant shift from a series in which her character previously reigned supreme.

The show could have been tougher on Charles — and in places seems to admit as much. Over and over, his character argues for modernizing the monarchy, presumably with a bigger role for himself. Change might have been a controversial stance then, but it’s not now, even if no one knows what “modernizing” really means. Yes, his infamous phone call with Camilla (while both were married to others) is recounted, but so is the national embarrassment that followed. Also depicted: how Charles and Camilla supported each other throughout. The episode possibly most mortifying to today’s king simultaneously stresses Charles’s charity work; end credits observe details about the youth helped by the Prince’s Trust, which Charles founded in 1976.

Diana is not shown similar deference. The series takes no pains to introduce facts after the episodes (plural) that invoke Diana’s 1995 interview with Martin Bashir, who is shown faking bank statements and lying to secure the sit-down that produced such headlines as “there were three of us in this marriage” and pushed the royal couple toward divorce. A 2021 independent investigation concluded that Bashir used “deceitful behavior” and that the BBC fell short of its standards for integrity. Prince William issued a scathing statement last year, which he read aloud, noting that “The interview was a major contribution to making my parents’ relationship worse” and “the BBC’s failures contributed significantly to [Diana’s] fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her.” The BBC has said it will not broadcast the interview again. The Bashir content is about the only point on which a royal response seems possible, whether from William or his brother, who has, ahem, a docuseries forthcoming from Netflix.

Still, the season has its gems, including the much-improved faux royal bling and requisite corgi moments. Once again, the Princess Anne character, now played by Claudia Harrison, charms with her brusque love. Anne’s 1992 marriage to Tim Laurence, a former equerry to Elizabeth II, sets the stage for looking back at Princess Margaret’s thwarted romance with Peter Townsend. We think the songs and conversation that punctuated this episode were inspired by Margaret’s 1981 Desert Island Discs interview — but, please, tell us if we’re wrong. Vanessa Kirby as young Margaret was spot-on, and the show’s reference to a significant moment in Windsor Castle’s crimson drawing room dovetails with a mention in Townsend’s 1978 memoir.

Some footnotes to on-screen points:

* Here is the text of the queen’s 1992 speech known for its “annus horribilis” reference.

* Penelope “Penny” Knatchbull, whose long friendship with Prince Philip is depicted, was one of the few to attend Philip’s covid-restricted funeral in 2021.

* The queen’s private secretary is Robert Fellowes, husband of Princess Diana’s older sister, Jane.

* For those wondering how the much-mentioned Church of England rules on divorce were overcome by the queen’s daughter: She remarried in Scotland.

* And ... we suspect that visitors to Britannia will soon spike. The decommissioned royal yacht is in Edinburgh and open to tourists most days of the year.

👑🏖️📅: Britain’s government has added a bank holiday to celebrate King Charles’s coronation on Saturday, May 6. The Monday holiday on May 8 creates a three-day weekend to help mark “a unique moment for our country,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.

One detail we noticed in this Yahoo News report about Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir, “Spare,” was almost an aside: that the Netflix docuseries on Harry and his wife, Meghan, would be out a month ahead of the book’s January publication. That would put the show’s release in December. The Yahoo writer, Omid Scobie, co-wrote a sympathetic biography of Harry and Meghan, “Finding Freedom,” and is thought to have strong sources among the couple’s network. We’ve asked Netflix for confirmation.

Royal-adjacent reality-TV alert: Mike Tindall, the retired rugby star married to Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Phillips, is competing on the British reality TV show “I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!” Tindall’s social media accounts are being handled by a support team while he is in the Australian jungle, a Friday tweet confirmed. We hope he’ll be running his social accounts again soon — and sharing more pics of himself in his wife’s hat.

Princess Catherine will host a Christmas concert with a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, Buckingham Palace announced. Carol performances will be recorded Dec. 15 at Westminster Abbey and broadcast on Britain’s ITV One on Christmas Eve. While aiming to celebrate the joys of human connection, the service “will combine both traditional and modern elements, aiming to appeal to people of all faiths and none,” a statement said.

This is the second Christmas program Catherine has hosted; last year’s “Royal Carols: Together at Christmas” honored front-line workers in the coronavirus pandemic and others who served their communities.

Watch Catherine play the piano as Scottish singer Tom Walker performs “For Those Who Can’t Be Here” during last year’s event.

Fifteen finalists have been unveiled for the Earthshot Prize, the environmental competition Prince William launched in 2020. Three innovators have been designated for each the contest’s five categories: protecting and restoring nature; clean air; reviving oceans; building a waste-free world; and fixing the climate. Winners receive 1 million British pounds each and support from the contest’s network to scale and implement their innovations. The winners will be announced in a Dec. 2 ceremony in Boston attended by William and Catherine. (Beantown is a Kennedy homage; the contest is inspired by JFK’s “moonshot” speech.)

More green for the queen: King Charles planted a lime tree in the Buckingham Palace grounds Friday as part of the #QueensGreenCanopy effort. More than 1 million trees have been planted in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, according to the QGC website. The effort, begun in 2021, was extended to encompass this year’s tree-planting season, which ends in March 2o23.

Prince William’s official Instagram account shared a selfie-style video Friday to highlight the Earthshot Prize finalists.

