The Nov. 6 news article “Why daylight saving time is worse for your body than standard time” noted that “our internal clock” is “in sync with the solar day.” Though I agree that switching our clocks causes disruptions to our internal clocks that far outweigh any benefits, we should be converting to year-round daylight saving, not standard, time.

Yes, year-round standard time ensures that the solar day is centered on 12 p.m. But our schedules don’t center on 12 p.m. — the center of the 9-to-5 workday is actually 1 p.m. Year-round daylight saving, not standard, time, would keep our internal clocks aligned with society, placing the middle of the solar day at 1 p.m., the middle of our workday. It would minimize the number of days where 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. commuters have to drive in the dark, and, according to a 2012 Stanford study, the evening brightness would significantly reduce violent crime. Year-round daylight saving is the safest and most logical choice, giving us sunlight when we need it the most.

Vincent K. Trang, Ashburn

It really should be called daylight taking time. In addition to the health consequences detailed by Heather Turgeon and Julie Wright in their Nov. 4 op-ed, “Let’s say a permanent good night to daylight saving time,” shifting the clocks twice a year is redistributive and coercive.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that at 7 a.m. on a typical weekday, 50 million Americans are on the clock. That means that their workday begins at 7 a.m. or earlier. These workers don’t get more daylight when we fiddle with the clocks in the spring; they get more darkness. They end up spending more of their waking hours in gloom.

These workers are high school teachers, bus drivers, doctors, nurses, orderlies, cops, firefighters and baristas who make sure the coffee is hot when the 9-to-5 workers show up at Starbucks. Shifting the clocks takes daylight from them and awards it to those who get up later.

If the latter wish to enjoy summer’s long days, they can choose to get up earlier without forcing everyone else to do so as well.

Jim Klumpner, Silver Spring

