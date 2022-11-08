Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Telemedicine has emerged as one of the several crucial innovations coming out the coronavirus pandemic, making it easier for many people to access health care. But as the crisis phase of the pandemic comes to an end, these gains could be rolled back. Policymakers should try to preserve them. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Before the pandemic, virtual medical visits were somewhat of a novelty. Telemedicine was mainly envisioned as a service for patients living in remote areas who couldn’t travel to see a specialist physician.

That changed with stay-at-home orders. In March 2020, the federal government gave providers broad — but temporary — flexibility to deliver health-care services by two-way video and telephone. Many doctors’ offices quickly shifted in-person appointments to virtual ones.

The ability to continue virtual visits is tied to the federal government’s public health emergency for the pandemic. While there are bipartisan efforts to continue telehealth flexibilities once the emergency ends, policy analysts have expressed concern that reimbursing providers the same amount for virtual as in-person visits could make health-care spending harder to rein in.

Advertisement

These are reasonable concerns, but we know the sudden and unprecedented expansion of telemedicine during covid fulfilled an unmet need, especially for underserved communities. That’s the main takeaway from a recent report from the Bipartisan Policy Center. (I am a member of the BPC board but was not involved in the research.)

The report’s authors analyzed federal Medicare data and found a dramatic uptake in telemedicine. In 2019, less than 1 percent of people who had Medicare for their insurance participated in a telehealth visit. In 2020, a whopping 44 percent did. There was some leveling off in 2021, with 28 percent seeking a telehealth visit in the first three quarters of that year.

The dominant specialty utilizing telehealth was primary care. Nearly all of these patients — 95 percent — sought virtual care from providers with whom they already had a relationship.

Advertisement

That finding is not surprising. My colleagues in primary care have told me how much some patients appreciate the convenience of a quick phone check-in to manage chronic conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes. A virtual visit doesn’t involve the hassle of taking half a day off from work and asking relatives for a ride to the clinic.

The next most commonly sought-after specialty for telehealth was behavioral health. This also makes sense, as mental health counseling lends itself more naturally to virtual interactions than conditions that require a physical exam.

The BPC study found that nearly half of all behavioral health visits in 2021 were conducted via telehealth. Unlike with primary care visits, 65 percent were new treatment relationships, in which the patient saw that mental health specialist for the first time.

Advertisement

Clearly, telehealth utilization has dramatically increased. And there’s an indication that the care delivered from virtual appointments is not just extra care: The total visit volume — the combination of in-person and virtual appointments — was lower in 2020 and 2021 compared with 2019, suggesting that virtual care replaced rather than added to in-person care.

The one notable exception is mental health, where many who sought tele-behavioral health were new patients. This could probably be explained by lack of access; about 150 million Americans live in areas with a shortage of mental health professionals, and telehealth likely opened up mental health support for people who otherwise wouldn’t have received it.

Perhaps most surprising is who benefited from these gains. Before the pandemic, those most likely to use digital health technologies tended to be younger, Whiter and wealthier. The BPC report found the opposite. Those most likely to utilize telehealth services in 2020 and 2021 were people with disabilities, minorities and seniors with multiple underlying medical conditions.

Advertisement

Taken together, the research points to the expansion of telemedicine during covid as either replacing care that could be delivered more conveniently as a virtual visit, or enabling services that otherwise wouldn’t be accessible.

Of course, telemedicine cannot and should not replace in-person care, as there are many diagnoses that require physical exams, tests and procedures. Plus, a lot of patients prefer in-person visits now that the covid risk is manageable. It’s also not clear whether virtual-only providers can deliver the level of high-quality care offered by traditional practices that have both in-person and telehealth services. And it remains to be seen as to which conditions telehealth is a cost-effective measure to reduce more expensive care such as emergency department visits and hospitalizations.

While researchers seek these answers, policymakers should keep in mind the large numbers of patients who have sought telehealth as a result of covid. It would be a shame if the gains made to increase access were rolled back as suddenly as they were implemented, especially considering the vulnerable populations who have benefited from virtual care.

GiftOutline Gift Article