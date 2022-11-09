The 2022 Midterm Elections

The latest: Control of the House and Senate remain up for grabs as many key contests across the country remain unsettled. Follow our live coverage for the latest news and key race calls.

Election results: Get live election results for your state or see key House and Senate races. Here’s when we will know election results and why some race calls are delayed. These are our takeaways from the results that have come in so far.

What’s at stake: The midterm elections determine control of Congress: The party that has the House or Senate majority gets to organize the chamber and decide what legislation Congress considers. Thirty six governors and thousands of state legislators are also on the ballot.