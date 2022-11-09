Women are better leaders than men, and it has been proved even though women tend to have significantly fewer leadership positions than men. Having an all-female school board is quite historic, as the Nov. 5 Metro article “ Fairfax City poised to have all-female school board, possibly for first time ” noted.

Though there is a continuous lack of women’s history in school curriculums that lead girls to believe they aren’t equal to their male counterparts, this potential all-female board is a step forward for female representation, especially when the board members are seeking inclusion and more diversity within the board. With Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s plans on changing the Virginia education system to silence the voices of LGBTQ students, I have high hopes that the new Fairfax City school board will fight for those voices in their commitment to inclusion. At the end of the day, I know the women will get it done.