PHOENIX — With the midterm election results in their state yet to be determined, Democrats gathering at a downtown Phoenix hotel on Tuesday night were almost giddy — and contemptuous of a Republican campaign saturated in lurid appeals to fear on the issue of immigration. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight All the party leaders I spoke to talked about the recent history of immigration in the state and how such fearmongering is nothing new, even if Arizona has become the focus of much national attention. “In Arizona, the Republican Party has been talking about immigration as a boogeyman for over 20 years,” said Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego.

When I noted that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has vowed that immigration is the first issue Republicans would tackle if they take control of the House, Gallego scoffed at the idea that there might be any actual progress. “The Republican Party will never be allowed to do anything that’s considered real immigration reform by their base,” not even including a path to citizenship for “dreamers” who came to the United States as children, he said. “If they ever go for any type of immigration reform that has a net positive in terms of more immigrants coming in, they would get voted out.”

Others talked about that recent history, too. “Arizona has changed so much” since her beginnings as an activist in 2006, said Raquel Terán, a state senator and chair of the Arizona Democratic Party. “Arizona has rejected extremism consistently,” she went on, pointing to the 2011 recall of Russell Pearce, the state senator who authored the controversial immigration crackdown bill S.B. 1070, as well as Joe Biden’s victory in 2020.

But Republicans, Terán said, “decided to double down on division and hatred,” essentially leaving their appeal unchanged whether they won or lost.

Though Republicans wouldn’t use those terms, immigration was clearly the beginning and end of their strategy in Arizona this year. If you went to any GOP campaign event in Arizona lately, you would have heard a litany of horrors about the border as candidates Kari Lake and Blake Masters painted a nightmarish picture of murder and mayhem pouring into American communities, courtesy of a quasi-conspiracy involving the Chinese Communist Party, Mexican drug cartels and President Biden himself seeking to flood the country with fentanyl and criminal aliens.

At one event I attended Sunday — which featured appearances by Stephen K. Bannon and far-right conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec — Masters said, “It’s Joe Biden and Mark Kelly, working hand in hand. They’re basically business partners with the Mexican narcoterrorist drug cartel.” Lake told the crowd: “The CCP is trying to poison us, and they’re using the Mexican cartels to move this product through and poison our people.”

When I spoke Tuesday night to Rebecca Rios, the Democratic leader of the state Senate, she, too, pointed to the past: “Arizona Republicans have always run on immigration, they always run on scare tactics about the border,” she said. “When I first started in ’95” as a legislator, Rios said, “you could actually work together,” but not anymore. “We have no rational, moderate Republicans left. They have been targeted one by one, they’ve been primaried, and what we’re left with is the far-right extremes.”

If Democrats wind up prevailing in the high-profile statewide races here, one might expect Arizona Republicans to consider a different strategy. But if that means moderation — or at least a shift away from the intense, fear-based focus on immigration in election after election — there might not be too many Arizona Republicans willing or able to do so.

“Look at our state legislature,” said Terán. “We might get the majority in our state Senate,” where Republicans held a 16-14 majority before the election. Of the Republicans in the chamber, she said, “They’re in denial of climate change, they want a full abortion ban … the Republican Party is not going to shy away from Donald Trump and the MAGA agenda.”

She made that prediction before results were clear, but it didn’t really matter. In Arizona as elsewhere, through victory and defeat, Republicans’ faith in the electoral power of the immigration issue has been unwavering. And all indications are that whatever else happens between now and 2024, that isn’t going to change.

