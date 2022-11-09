Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tuesday’s balloting in D.C. had no impact on national midterm election results. But District voters might have altered the city’s political landscape to an extent not anticipated only weeks ago. First, D.C.’s only federal-level entry: the contest for nonvoting delegate to the House of Representatives. To no one’s surprise, Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D) captured the seat for the 17th time without breaking a sweat.

With a likely House shift from Democratic to Republican control, Norton’s influence in Congress won’t extend beyond the sound of her voice. However, having served in a Republican-majority House before, Norton has a good notion of what might be in store for this overwhelmingly Democratic city. Happy days, most definitely, will not be here again.

That said, Norton is well positioned to give the city’s elected leaders good counsel with respect to navigating rough seas on the Hill. It must be noted that should President Biden end up with a vengeful Republican House, he won’t be able to go to bat for the District — except with his veto pen, should it come to that.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D), both of whom coasted to reelection victories Tuesday night, might benefit from Norton’s assistance, provided they pause their puerile competitive pursuit of petty powers and devote their attention to learning how to steer the District’s basic interests through an indifferent-to-hostile Congress.

Would that be all we had to think about on post-Election Day.

The job of defining and keeping the city’s attention firmly fixed on its vital concerns was not made any easier by voters’ decisions in seven D.C. Council seats on the ballot.

The reelections of left-leaning Democratic incumbents Brianne K. Nadeau (Ward 1) and Charles Allen (Ward 6) guarantee the presence of a council voting bloc as firm in its liberalism as it is fluid in its goals.

Their ranks will be fortified with incumbent progressive lawmaker Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4), and the arrival of newly elected Democratic liberals Matthew Frumin (D-Ward 3) and Zachary Parker (D-Ward 5). Their combined five votes, lined up with Ward 8 Council member Trayon White Sr. (D), who marches to unpredictable beats of his own (he inexplicably ran for mayor in the Democratic primary), and first-term Council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), who often comes across as apologetic for even being on the dais, are the makings of a stumbling block for the mayor’s agenda.

Add to that eclectic mix the presence of at-large Council members Christina Henderson (I) and Robert C. White Jr. (D), and Ward 7 Council member Vincent C. Gray (D), and presto: a legislative body akin to a collection of cats that neither Mendelson nor Bowser — individually or in concert — can herd.

And that doesn’t even get us to the major fissure in District politics.

Noteworthy breakage is in the political trajectory of Council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large), who, as of this writing, appeared to crash and burn in her reelection bid. She was affected by what the D.C. Office of Campaign Finance ruled as an unethical and improper bid to misspend public campaign funds on polling for the Ward 3 Democratic primary in which she wasn’t running. Had Silverman tended to her own reelection campaign, stayed away from political mischief and the role of political power broker, she might now be on her way toward perfecting the executive branch oversight role that she had ably carved out for herself.

Needed now more than ever are legislative stewards to oversee a bungling, sprawling, tax-eating D.C. bureaucracy managed by political appointees of questionable competence. Look no further than the D.C. Housing Authority, the Department of Employment Services and agency domiciles of the deputy mayor for public safety.

Silverman is likely to be replaced by Democratic Ward 5 Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie, who ran as an independent in the at-large contest after being ruled unqualified to run for attorney general in the Democratic primary. McDuffie, if nothing else, knows his political base and modulates his politics accordingly.

Defending his approach to his legislative oversight duties, McDuffie told me in a phone interview this week, “I hold people accountable, but I don’t shame people.” What, pray tell, should be done when officials get caught doing shameful things? To be continued.

The D.C. Council, thanks to Tuesday’s returns, will probably be graced with the presence of incumbent Anita Bonds (D-At Large) for another term. Her role as Housing Committee chair has been widely panned, including by this columnist. How to explain her reelection?

A few Sundays ago, Bonds attended my Foggy Bottom church. First time I had seen her there. At the end of the service, she was stationed at the door, quietly and respectfully greeting departing congregants with a demurring smile. I watched as several nodded with appreciation, walking away impressed that Bonds had taken the time to visit our small, predominantly Black, parish.

And that, precious reader, is how grandmotherly Anita Bonds, with “Democrat” after the name, gets her job done.

In D.C., we live in perpetual hope.

