D.C. has a police misconduct problem. From 2010 to 2020, D.C. spent $91 million on police misconduct. A recent D.C. auditor report revealed that, as of September, D.C. police rehired 37 officers fired for misconduct and paid out $14.3 million in back pay. Police misconduct erodes community trust in law enforcement and damages public safety efforts.

The D.C. Council is considering police reform legislation that could not only limit dangerous police powers and practices but also ensure real accountability for misconduct. This bill is an opportunity to address and prevent the dangerous police ​misconduct that drains the resources our communities need to be safe.

The auditor’s report identified the arbitration process as one significant barrier to removing officers who engage in serious misconduct. For example, the arbitration process has led to the reinstatement of officers who exhibited dangerous behavior, such as crashing into cars while intoxicated, or sexually and physically abusing people. The council should take the auditor’s recommendations to eliminate arbitration as part of its permanent police reform bill.

The council should also ​expand the authority of the Office of Police Complaints to make binding disciplinary decisions in addition to investigating cases of police misconduct. And, finally, it should implement a public database to track officer misconduct and tie the police department’s budget to compliance with the database mandate.

The tens of millions spent on reinstating and paying police officers fired for misconduct is a gross misuse of tax dollars. With strict limitations and real accountability, the D.C. Council can move D.C. closer to ensuring public safety for all.

Monica Hopkins, Washington

The writer is the executive director of ACLU-DC.

