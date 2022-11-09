Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Meanwhile, in Michigan, Republican secretary of state nominee Kristina Karamo lost her bid to be her state’s top election administrator by 14 points. Ms. Karamo’s only apparent qualification for the job was her claim to be a 2020 election whistleblower. She had insisted that President Donald Trump won Michigan. (He lost by 154,000 votes.) Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), who stood firm against Mr. Trump’s 2020 efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s narrow victory in his state, won reelection after surviving a GOP primary challenge from a Trump-backed election denier.

These results mean that leaders who are grounded in reality will run the 2024 presidential elections in key swing states, making it harder for Mr. Trump or another candidate to meddle with the democratic process. Votes are still being counted in Arizona and Nevada, where deniers are running to become their states’ chief elections officers. But voters have already rejected some of the highest-risk characters in the run-up to 2024.

Despite well-grounded fears about polling place disruptions, even violence, the election itself also went smoothly. Election night was also notable for the decency many losing candidates exhibited. “I have the privilege to concede this race,” Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) said, acknowledging his defeat in his bid for a U.S. Senate seat. “When you lose an election, you concede. You respect the will of the people.” Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) silenced booing after she mentioned her victorious Republican opponent, state Sen. Jen A. Kiggans. “The success of this district depends on her success,” Ms. Luria said. “She won this election. … We do need to wish her the best of luck.”

These hopeful signs do not argue for complacency. Exit polls suggest that one-third of voters still believe Mr. Biden’s 2020 election was illegitimate. Before 2024, states should invest more in reliable election systems, voter education, poll-worker training and security. Congress should send the states more aid to help in their efforts and also rewrite election law to make it more difficult for losing candidates to attempt procedural coups. But democracy and reasonableness scored some important victories on Tuesday. Americans should be relieved.

