Russian interference is so 2016. While this year’s midterms revealed that disinformation threats from foreign adversaries remain real as ever, they have also shown great danger right here at home. The elections went off this week with relatively few snags, and few allegations of fraud (so far) compared with the aftermath of the 2020 presidential contest. Yet even before the vote, mischief-makers sowed doubts. Foreign actors were still at work. Their efforts have been entangled with — and enabled by — domestic ones. Usual suspects Russia, Iran and China have differing priorities when it comes to policy particulars, but they all desire the destabilization of U.S. democracy. The bulk of their influence efforts have always focused on amplifying and accelerating our divisions. This time around, they found ample fodder in former president Donald Trump’s lies about a stolen 2020 election. Even better for them: Republican elected officials and candidates were also crafting false narratives about election fraud for them to share.

The scant number of irregularities the midterms did produce have already spawned conspiracy theories, and with the votes still being counted in close races across the country, experts in disinformation are on alert. Researchers say the false narratives that have gained the most traction involve Arizona. When tabulators in Maricopa County struggled to read ballots on which the ink was printed too lightly, conservative influencers portrayed the glitch — and the solutions that rectified it — as attempts to leave votes uncounted. Similar issues — and suspicion — arose in Mercer County, N.J., and Luzerne County, Pa.

These are some of the more notable incidents tracked by the Election Integrity Partnership, led by the Stanford Internet Observatory and the University of Washington Center for an Informed Public. Officials in many of these cases have spoken out swiftly to correct the record, often with specifics about their plans to address any machinery malfunctions, throwing water on lies that otherwise could have burned across the web. But unfortunately — and predictably — others, including candidates, political operatives and right-wing media commentators, have spread and amplified false claims of ballot fraud. Notable among them was Republican Arizona gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, who compared the yet-to-be-called election in her state to a “groundhog day” of Mr. Trump’s 2020 loss — which she still denies was legitimate.

Platforms have made impressive progress in taking down networks of malign state actors, but they’ve proved less adept at coming up with a coherent, transparent answer to domestic misbehavior that does not run afoul of free speech. Meanwhile, those most likely to traffic in falsehoods are dispersing to fringe services such as Gab, Parler and Gettr, which show little concern with fighting fraudsters. Large-scale layoffs at Meta and Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover could threaten the election protection infrastructure these companies have built up — unless they take care to prioritize this crucial commitment.

But what we learned last election, and are learning all over again today, is that the problem isn’t only for platforms to fix. Too many players on the national stage are themselves promulgating lies, and too many others are doing little to refute them. The truth we must confront about the biggest disinformation threat is as simple as it is depressing: We’re doing it to ourselves.

