Fox News’s election night coverage and the data it drew on tell us something about the network’s ordinary coverage and our country’s political health. Consider: Fox News host Tucker Carlson declared in 2018 that immigrants make the United States “poorer and dirtier and more divided.” Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Fresh data suggest that Carlson’s view, which prompted an advertiser backlash, isn’t held by the majority in this country. Fifty-two percent of survey respondents said that immigrants do more to help the country, four points more than the share that said immigrants do more to hurt it.

Those findings don’t stem from some random study. They’re part of the Fox News Voter Analysis, a survey of about 100,000 interviews with registered voters by NORC at the University of Chicago for Fox and the Associated Press. The survey is the result of a power move by Fox News and the AP after they grew disenchanted with the results of exit polling in the 2016 elections. (Fox News has used the methodology in the 2018 and 2020 elections as well.) It includes interviews with early in-person voters, mail-in voters and Election Day voters, a range that “allows us to drill down on different demographics in the U.S., different states in the U.S. ... We’ll be able to tell the story of what soccer moms are doing, what suburban moms are doing, what the biggest issue is,” Arnon Mishkin, head of the Fox News Decision Desk, said in a podcast with Fox News host Martha MacCallum published on Tuesday.

The partnership itself merits a bit of gawking: One of the most factually fastidious media outlets — the AP — has joined with a 26-year-old cable news network whose following was built in part on falsehoods and exaggerations. Yet the data from the NORC-powered survey feeds the network’s Decision Desk, a reputable part of the Fox portfolio that stands apart from its high-profile partisans and propagandists. Recall that in 2012 the Decision Desk called Ohio for incumbent President Barack Obama, a move that famously short-circuited GOP strategist and Fox analyst Karl Rove.

On Fox News, however, the theory itself is the scourge — especially when it pops up in classrooms.

Another survey question asked about the amount of instruction in local K-8 schools on racism in the United States. Forty-one percent responded that there was too little, 35 percent too much and 24 percent “about the right amount.”

Other findings that also suggest Fox News is fighting against American popular sentiment: Fifty-six percent say gun laws should be more strict (compared with 15 percent for less strict and 29 percent for the status quo); 64 percent said the “bigger problem” on social media is people saying harmful things, while 36 percent say it’s censorship; 63 percent said abortion should be legal in all or most cases, vs. 37 percent saying it should be illegal in all or most cases.

These are not groundbreaking findings. They generally align with previous surveys — including Fox News polls — on issues before voters. And they also included stuff that’s consonant with Fox News’s in-house ideology, such as low approval ratings for President Biden and high public concern with crime. Yet it was refreshing to see the results scrolling in a full sidebar graphic on the right side of the Fox News screen on Election Day during the afternoon roundtable show “The Five.” Transparency!

The Fox News Voter Analysis helped power the network’s election night coverage, which was helmed by anchors Bret Baier and MacCallum, with screen-czar work from Bill Hemmer and commentary from a bipartisan cast including Rove, Ben Domenech, Harold Ford Jr., Jessica Tarlov, Juan Williams, Marc A. Thiessen and Kellyanne Conway. The presentation was seamless and responsible, except for the moments when hosts from Fox News’s normal evening lineup were invited to opine on the proceedings. Host Jesse Watters came on to predict a “powerful wave election”: “The anecdotes that I’m seeing, and the early data shows me we’re looking at 53, possible 54 [Republican seats] in the Senate and maybe get as high as 240-plus House seats,” said Watters.

So much for “anecdotes” and “early data.” It took just a few hours of election returns to embarrass Watters. Host Carlson, in a fleeting appearance, applauded the shift of Hispanic voters toward the GOP in Florida, saying that the “dream” of Democrats was “a country where it’s White men against everybody else.” With that, and comments deploring the breakdown of some voting machines in Arizona, Carlson was done for the night.

And that was something to celebrate: eight hours of coverage driven by data and research with just a few minutes of the usual insanity.

Fox News’s continued empowerment of its Decision Desk and its reliance on top-flight voter research provide a much-needed bulwark against authoritarian creep (and creeps!) in the United States. As the New York Times has reported, more than 370 candidates in the 2022 elections cast doubt on the 2020 election. Their efforts to do the same in future elections will face rougher waters as long as the home team’s cable news network is investing big money in real numbers. Defamation lawsuits from voting-technology firms against Fox News over its promotion of the “big lie” in 2020 add a boost on this front, too. Democracy can use all the guardrails it can get.

