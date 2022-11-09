Though to disagree with Thomas Boswell about anything baseball is like saying the Hope Diamond is just another rock, I must take issue with his equating the Houston Astros’ pitching quartet’s no-hitter with Don Larsen’s perfect game during the 1956 World Series [“As the game keeps evolving, combined no-hitter is just as special as Larsen’s gem,” Sports, Nov. 4].
First, perfect means perfect; 27 up, 27 down. The Astros’ pitchers issued three free passes. The chant “a walk is as good as a hit” still resonates. Second, the Dodgers’ lineup that October afternoon in 1956 offered no chunks that a pitcher could cruise through. True, Don Larsen faced opposing pitcher Sal Maglie twice and journeyman outfielder Sandy Amoros three times. But the rest of the Dodgers on the field that day included solid major leaguers Junior Gilliam, Carl Furillo and five future Hall-of-Famers: Pee Wee Reese, Duke Snider, Jackie Robinson, Gil Hodges and Roy Campanella. Not an easy out among them.
Finally, I understand about pitch counts and preserving the arms of multimillionaire youngsters. Larsen burned through the Dodgers that day on 97 pitches. I’m glad Mr. Boswell enjoyed the game without nonstop typing, but I’d wager his mom would disagree with him about the game she saw while he was in grade school 66 years ago.
Gordon Berg, Gaithersburg