Maryland is not a purple state — registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by 2-to-1 — but sometimes it votes as if it were. A pair of GOP governors, both centrists, have held office there for 12 of the past 20 years; the incumbent Republican, Larry Hogan, enjoys off-the-charts popularity ratings. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Predictably, however, the lineup of statewide Republican candidates was trounced this year, partly for the simple reason that Maryland doesn’t embrace extremists.

It’s true the victories of Democrats Wes Moore, the governor-elect; Rep. Anthony G. Brown, the attorney general-elect; and state Del. Brooke E. Lierman, the comptroller-elect, owe much to the fact that all three were bright, substantive candidates who ran cogent, well-funded campaigns. Each made history: Mr. Moore and Mr. Brown as the first Black candidates elected to statewide office; Ms. Lierman as the first woman to win state office independently.

Yet the blowouts in Tuesday’s statewide races are also an embarrassment for the state’s Republicans, coming as they did amid gains for the party in some other states, and following Mr. Hogan’s successful eight-year run. In fact, this year’s election is a chronicle of a disaster foretold for Maryland’s GOP.

Mr. Hogan himself publicly questioned the mental stability of state Del. Dan Cox, the GOP’s gubernatorial nominee, who flirted with QAnon and called former vice president Mike Pence a “traitor” for refusing to block Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. The governor endorsed neither Mr. Cox nor the Republican candidate for attorney general, Michael Peroutka. Mr. Peroutka regards the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, not as a terrorist assault but an inside job — and, glorifying the Civil War South, calls himself a “true Confederate.” Mr. Cox lost by more than 20 points; Mr. Peroutka by nearly as much.

When he was first elected in 2014, Mr. Hogan, who is term-limited, was not regarded as an outlier among Maryland Republicans. Socially moderate and fiscally conservative, he fit the approximate mold of Republican former governor Robert L. Ehrlich Jr., who served four years in office, until 2007. Neither Mr. Hogan, who displayed open contempt for former president Donald Trump, nor Mr. Ehrlich, who imposed a new tax to help revive the Chesapeake Bay, felt bound by party orthodoxy. Their independence helped make them electable in Maryland, but this year’s GOP voters ignored that lesson.

Further down on Tuesday’s Maryland ballot, the Republican candidate for state comptroller, Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, campaigned as a traditional conservative, espousing moderate, responsible positions for the job of comptroller, which oversees tax collection in the state. But he had neither the campaign funds nor the name recognition to overcome the extremist taint at the top of the GOP ticket. (In the fourth major statewide race, Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a highly regarded incumbent, easily beat Republican Chris Chafee, a perennial candidate for public office who did no significant campaign fundraising.)

States are generally not well served by one-party domination; often the result is hubris and immoderation. Yet Maryland Democrats will govern without a counterbalance for the coming four years, owing partly to Republicans’ tilt to the fringe. Here’s hoping GOP primary voters take note.

