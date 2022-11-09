Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This column is a substantial revision of a previous version with the premise — an impending Republican sweep of the midterm election — that was, er, undermined by the actual outcome: a near dead heat. Democratic control of both houses of Congress is still mathematically possible, as of Wednesday afternoon. So much for predicting the future.

It would be safer, and possibly more interesting, to speculate about the past: The events of the past 48 hours raise intriguing “what ifs,” which help illustrate contingency’s enduring role in American politics and, accordingly, punditry’s enduring futility.

Playing defense during the first midterm election after two economically turbulent years in which their party had exercised unified control over Washington, Democrats resorted to Machiavellianism, spending millions of dollars to boost pro-Trump Republicans in GOP primaries against more reasonable Republicans who would have made tougher general election opponents.

This was hypocritical in the extreme given Democrats’ campaign theme that they were struggling to defend democracy against “ultra-MAGA” Republicans — and the risk that their strategy could backfire and empower those same extremists.

But what if Democrats had remained true to pure principle? They would have come through untainted — and, probably, politically worse off. Their gamble worked: Of the three gubernatorial, two House and one Senate GOP candidates who won primaries with indirect assistance from Democrats or affiliated groups, all lost, by wide margins, in the general.

Speaking of principles, what if Democratic-appointed judges in New York hadn’t been such sticklers for fair redistricting? Democratic legislators produced a congressional map that would have advantaged the party in 22 out of 26 districts, but a 4-3 majority of the Empire State’s highest court ruled that the map embodied an “impermissible partisan purpose” and ordered it redrawn. As a result, the GOP won, or leads, in 11 districts.

What if 1,000 more Pennsylvania Republicans had voted for West Pointer and hedge fund boss David McCormick in a seven-way primary for the U.S. Senate nomination? In that case, McCormick would have beaten Trump-anointed celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz by 50 votes instead of losing by 950 as he actually did.

The GOP would have been able to run a candidate against the eventual winner, Democrat John Fetterman, who lacked Trump cred with the party base — but also came unencumbered byOz’s many negatives. If all other events, including the unfortunate stroke Fetterman suffered mid-campaign, had remained the same, we might be talking about a narrow Republican hold of the seat left open by the retiring Sen. Patrick J. Toomey, rather than a Fetterman victory.

What if Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. had managed to persuade some of the other Republican-appointed justices to go along with him on the issue of abortion last June? Rather than overturning Roe v. Wade, he would have preserved the precedent while interpreting it — creatively — to allow a state ban on abortion after 15 weeks.

As it happened, the conservative majority followed Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. and got rid of Roe, triggering a national backlash, especially among women, that clearly benefited Democrats in November.

What if, sometimes, a congressional campaign is just a congressional campaign — reflective of local political realities, but not a harbinger, or a portent, or an indicator? Last week, I suggested early returns showing incumbent Democrat David Trone losing in Maryland’s 6th District to Republican Neil C. Parrott “could mean the anticipated Republican wave has become a tsunami.”

As of early Wednesday, Parrott led Trone by 4,500 votes, with more than 77,000 votes yet to be counted, a third from a part of the district Trone leads by 42 points — but the tsunami was more like a ripple. A Parrott win is still possible, though less so than victory for Trone; neither result changes the fact that Democrats nationally exceeded expectations.

Despite widely expressed concern that Tuesday’s voting might be marred by voter intimidation, legal disputes or outright violence from the far right, things went off generally smoothly and peacefully.

For the most part, candidates who had expressed some sympathy or support for former president Donald Trump’s bogus claims of 2020 vote fraud failed to win state offices that could have given them control over election machinery in the 2024 presidential election.

Problems could develop as vote counts continue in extremely close races, but what if this country’s democracy, and the people’s commitment to it, are more resilient than many had come to fear?

Our democracy certainly costs a lot. State and federal political candidates and committees spent an estimated $16.7 billion on this campaign, according to OpenSecrets.org. And yet there is a chance that, when all the votes are counted, the Senate will still be divided 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats. What if we spent all that money — and ended up with two more years of Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) as the most powerful legislator in Washington?

