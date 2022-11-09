Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Over the past six years, many pundits predicted — even confidently proclaimed — the death of the polling industry. Based on the results of the midterm elections so far, it seems that those rumors were greatly exaggerated. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Before the election, the FiveThirtyEight aggregate showed a 1.2 percentage point Republican lead in national House polls, and the RealClearPolitics average put the GOP ahead by 2.5 points. In the current House map — which is essentially fair to both parties — that nets out to a small Republican lead.

The polls also showed a close race in several Senate contests, with both parties standing a good chance of winning the upper chamber.

So far, the initial results — though still incomplete — roughly match that picture.

Follow David Byler 's opinions Follow Add

House Republicans didn’t enjoy a red wave on Tuesday night. Republican candidates in deep blue regions — such as Allan Fung of Rhode Island’s 2nd District — haven’t prevailed. And Democrats held on to a few high-profile seats, such as moderate Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s 7th District in Virginia.

Advertisement

At the same time, Republicans flipped Virginia’s 2nd District — a Hampton Roads seat that Biden would have won by two points in 2020 under the new lines — and won Florida’s 13th District by nearly nine points; Trump would have taken it by seven. The GOP needs to net only five seats to take the House, and these new Republican seats — combined with results from other districts — suggest it’s likely they will make enough gains to take back the chamber.

And the Senate is, as the polls foretold, a toss-up.

Neither side has scored a major upset victory. Democrats held on to seats in Colorado and New Hampshire — two blue states where the GOP claimed to have late momentum. Republicans kept Florida and Ohio — states that some Democrats hoped would go blue.

As the polls forecast for months, Senate control seems to hinge on results in Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Arizona — contests that, in the final weeks of the campaign, have been on a knife’s edge.

There are still many races left to be called, and in at least a couple of races — such as Oklahoma’s gubernatorial election — pollsters will be left with egg on their faces.

But pollsters got the big result in the ballpark. And that’s a big improvement.

GiftOutline Gift Article