The prognosticators and pundits who insisted a red wave was about to sweep Democrats to sea woke up Wednesday to the prospect that the Democratic Party could keep or even expand its Senate majority. This should not have been such a shocker. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Vote-counting will continue for some days, and although Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D) appears to have won more votes than the embarrassingly unfit Herschel Walker in Georgia, the state looks headed for a runoff. That said, with their Senate victory in Pennsylvania, Democrats are confident their leads in Arizona and Georgia will hold up.

To put this in context, the average Senate loss for the party in the White House is four seats. The magnitude of Democrats’ success — and Republicans’ disaster — should sober the hyperbolic press, which was ready to perform last rites on the Biden presidency and the Democrats more generally. It does not take a political science degree to understand why Democrats outperformed historic results: Abortion matters. Senate candidates matter.

Let’s start with Dobbs. Juicing women and young voters, the decision reversing Roe v. Wade created a substantial gender gap. Just 42 percent of men voted for Democrats according to exit polls; 53 percent of women did. And Democrats won the under-30 vote by double digits. On the issues that matter most, abortion (27 percent) ranked just below inflation (31 percent). Of those who listed abortion, more than three-quarters voted Democratic. And 59 percent of voters said abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

Remarkably, independent women voted for Democrats by a margin of 54-42, defying the historic pattern of independents rejecting the party in the White House. But independent men favored Republicans by 5 points. Plainly, among this critical segment of the electorate, women were concerned about something that men were not.

Moreover, pro-choice advocates won or appeared headed to winning every single abortion referendum — in California, Vermont, Michigan, and even Montana and Kentucky. The 56-44 victory for an abortion rights measure in Michigan certainly boosted Democrats to wins in the governor, attorney general and secretary of state races (defeating three MAGA extremists and election deniers).

In sum, President Biden was right: Dobbs angered women and drove pro-choice voters to the polls. The decision largely cemented the “blue wall” in Michigan and Pennsylvania (with Democrats winning the governors’ and Senate races) and probably helped keep Sun Belt states Biden won in 2020 (Georgia, Arizona) in the Democrats’ column. But Dobbs wasn’t the only reason for Democrats’ overperformance.

Unlike House candidates, whose individual identities are less established and for whom party ID plays an outsize role, Senate candidates have the money, platform and name recognition to define themselves — and, even more importantly, define their opponents.

Rarely has the Democratic Party picked Senate candidates better designed to turn out the party faithful while scooping up independents and persuadable Republicans. Despite tone-deaf media backbiting over John Fetterman’s remaining stroke symptoms, he represented the everyman in Pennsylvania, refusing to get pigeonholed by a more progressive national party. He ran back to the center on fracking, took a no-nonsense stance on crime and embraced a pro-worker economic agenda. He was the ideal populist to run in the state. With the motto “every county, every vote,” he kept Democrats competitive in red districts.

Additionally, several Democratic incumbents spent the past two years cultivating a mainstream record and a sunny, congenial attitude. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) emerges once more as one of the most likable moderates, well calibrated not to scare off swing voters. Warnock drew on his connection to Black churches and never turned off Georgia voters with fire-breathing rhetoric.

The one exception is Wisconsin, which stands as an example of a flippable seat (in a state Biden won in 2020) that was essentially thrown away when Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) backed Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a candidate with a ton of left-wing baggage on crime, immigration and foreign policy that became fodder for Republicans. Make no mistake: Any of the other more moderate contenders would in all likelihood have run a stronger race and been able to shift the focus to incumbent and MAGA conspiratorialist Sen. Ron Johnson. Barnes was not only vulnerable on issues; he lacked the killer instinct to take his opponent down. Nice guy, great candidate — for Vermont or Massachusetts.

And this election reminds us that some states — Florida and Ohio — are for now simply out of reach for Democrats. Reps. Val Demings (Fla.) and Tim Ryan (Ohio) were pitch-perfect candidates for audiences beyond the base, stressing Democratic achievements, reproductive rights and a tough-on-crime message. Even the best candidates, however, cannot prevail in places this red. Democrats’ resistance to spending big money in Ohio, while aggravating to Ryan’s supporters, proved to be a savvy move. Democrats need to remember in future elections to resist the urge to splurge and get their hopes up for victories unless and until they see a significant change in the electorate of certain states (e.g., an influx of professionals and young voters).

While Democrats had solid candidates, Republicans ran a grab bag of MAGA extremists. If Republicans fail to take back the Senate, their debacle can be attributed to the dreadful, kooky candidates former president Donald Trump lifted to victory in the primaries. Failing to gain even that historical four-seat average, especially with inflation raging, is nothing short of disastrous. But Trump put up unprepared, unstable or otherwise unappealing candidates, and Republican primary voters embraced them. In the future, Republicans should think twice and three times about placing their bets on him and his cast of characters.

The Senate results remind us that we shouldn’t pay attention to partisan polls that skew polling aggregators; they are about as accurate as a blindfolded dart thrower. Those who underestimated the impact of the Supreme Court’s repeal of nearly 50 years of abortion rights should reconsider how central that issue is to the lives of tens of millions of Americans. And better candidates beat worse candidates. Simply put, Democrats had more of the former; thanks to Trump’s disastrous judgment, Republican had more of the latter.

