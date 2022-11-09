Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If Democrats want a model for how to win in tough districts, they couldn’t do better than to follow the lead of Rep. Abigail Spanberger. The Virginia Democrat’s success on Tuesday was among the first indications that the red wave that so many pundits predicted for the midterm elections would be more like a ripple. She won reelection as a two-term moderate in a district reconfigured during the 2020 redistricting process.

Her victory, along with that of Rep. Jennifer Wexton in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, benefited from massive turnout among Democrats in the early vote. Ironically, as the polls and pundits were talking up a Republican romp in the last week of the campaign, Spanberger felt the momentum shift in her direction. She crisscrossed the district, outworking her opponent and reminding voters of her bipartisan record.

Spanberger drew a MAGA extremist, Yesli Vega, as her opponent. Vega made headlines this summer when she bizarrely claimed rape victims couldn’t get pregnant. Moreover, as The Post reported, Vega “has previously sympathized with Jan. 6 rioters as unfairly persecuted, calling them ‘a group of people exercising their First Amendment right.’ ”

Vega’s election denial and Spanberger’s strength on national security issues, especially her support for Ukraine, earned her the backing of GOP renegade Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.). Spanberger’s campaign believed the nod from Cheney would resonate for people on the fence.

Still, Spanberger’s team felt nervous about reports of spotty Democratic turnout in the 7th Congressional District, so it focused on Prince William County, a Democratic stronghold. That might have been key to her victory: A massive showing in the county on Tuesday put her over the top.

During her victory remarks on Tuesday night, Spanberger spoke of her “deep and abiding love for the country” and a “profound sense of responsibility.” The former CIA agent reiterated that the country was founded on “a dream” that it need not bound by the past or be ruled by kings and queens. Quoting Benjamin Franklin’s admonition that the constitutional convention delivered a republic “if you can keep it,” she declared, “We must all work hard to keep it.”

As a moderate, Spanberger has managed to balance fidelity to Democratic causes such as investment in green energy and the preservation of abortion rights with an independent, reform-minded streak that sometimes put her at odds with party leadership. (Speaker Nancy Pelosi, for example, has not allowed a floor vote on Spanberger’s bill that would ban House members and their spouses from holding individual stocks.)

With this win, Spanberger reaffirms her status as a rising star in the party. Her formula — bipartisan problem solving, strong national security credentials, anti-corruption crusading and support for women’s reproductive rights — has proved successful. But she also had another advantage: a Democratic record of legislative success, including the infrastructure bill, the Chips and Science Act, an expansion of veterans’ health care and measures to reduce prescription drug prices.

With three competitive House elections now under her belt, Spanberger stands a good chance to move up in House leadership and move on to higher office one day. In a political environment in which the “moderate middle” appears to be vanishing, she provides proof that running to the center can pay off.

