In his Nov. 4 Friday Opinion column, “ Taiwan is sounding an alarm about Emperor Xi ,” Josh Rogin argued that the United States should “take into account the lessons of the Ukraine war” by establishing transparent military commitments to Taiwan in the face of a possible Chinese invasion.

Mr. Rogin’s analysis did not account for China’s actions over the past 30 years. Although it appears to be an expansionist aggressor through the creation of “artificial islands” in the South China Sea and military drills, China is merely posturing to maintain its perceptual regional dominance. When looking at the numbers, China spends one-third of the amount the United States does on its military for a country nearly triple the size. Constructing parallels to Russia is equally misguided, as Russia’s unique positioning as a major supplier of oil is what allowed it to invade Ukraine in the first place — something China cannot replicate as an export-driven economy.