In his Nov. 4 Friday Opinion column, “Taiwan is sounding an alarm about Emperor Xi,” Josh Rogin argued that the United States should “take into account the lessons of the Ukraine war” by establishing transparent military commitments to Taiwan in the face of a possible Chinese invasion.
Taiwan isn’t going anywhere. The United States is committed to defending Taiwan because of the global dependence on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and, if anything, Russia’s failure in Ukraine is the real alarm for China to lay low.
Edward Zhang, Herndon