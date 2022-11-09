Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Oct. 31 editorial on taxing the ultrawealthy, “Paying a fair share,” missed the forest for the trees when it comes to addressing billionaire tax avoidance. Our system does not adequately tax the ultrarich, enabling billionaires to pay lower tax rates than middle-class workers and to hoard wealth across generations.

Many proposals would make the system fairer, but any solution requires us to stop allowing billionaires to avoid paying a dime in taxes on their soaring assets by simply holding on to them.

The Billionaire Minimum Income Tax Act — which President Biden proposed and I authored with Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) — is based on the simple premise that billionaires’ obligation to pay taxes should not be solely based on whether billionaires choose to sell their assets. Under this bill, the ultrawealthy would have to pay regular taxes on their growing fortunes, just as everyone else pays as they earn.

Yes, ultrawealthy people would pay less in a falling market than in a rising one, maybe even claim losses in certain years, but that is reasonable, and market fluctuations would be smoothed by spreading tax liabilities over multiple years.

By taxing gains as they occur, rather than only when sold, we would even fix an inefficiency in the current system by eliminating billionaires’ arbitrary incentive to hold on to assets indefinitely, encouraging them to redirect underperforming capital to more productive investments.

Mark Zuckerberg still is, and likely always will be, one of the richest people on Earth. All we ask is that he and other billionaires pay their fair share.

Steve Cohen, Washington

The writer, a Democrat, represents Tennessee’s 9th Congressional District in the U.S. House.

