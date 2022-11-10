The informative Nov. 5 news article “What Twitter layoffs will mean for the platform, advertising and workers” addressed several questions concerning the recent outsize layoffs at Twitter. One of the issues of major interest is why Elon Musk chose to act in such a precipitous manner. Having been on both sides of the layoff process, I know that one of the primary reasons any large organization has for haste in downsizing is the potential for employee sabotage. Although not familiar with the workings of the tech industry, I can only imagine the damage a disgruntled employee could effect in the areas of both computer programming and hardware.