That said, I see at least five positive stories from what we know so far.
Democracy was on the ballot, and many voters chose it
As Election Day approached, some Democrats criticized the emphasis President Biden and other Democrats had placed on its high stakes for American democracy, saying this argument would not galvanize voters.
It appears the critics were wrong. The president is unpopular, and inflation remains very high. But the election data we have so far suggests that core Democratic voters turned out in fairly high numbers and many voters not aligned with either party backed Democratic candidates in key races. Though it is hard to prove why people voted a certain way, it is almost certainly the case that many weren’t voting in support of Biden or Democrats as much as rejecting Trumpism or whatever you want to call the antidemocratic movement within the Republican Party.
That anti-Trump coalition that swept the Republicans out of power in the 2018 and 2020 elections showed up again this year, giving Democrats a slew of important victories: the governorships in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, and either majorities or very sizable minorities in both the House and the Senate.
The Democratic coalition remains broad
Despite criticism over the past few years that Democrats are a party dominated by college-educated White people, the party’s diverse coalition remains very much intact.
Black voters overwhelmingly (about 85 percent) backed Democrats, as did a majority of Asian (about 63 percent) and Latino (60 percent) voters. The party won a big chunk of White voters (40 percent) and even White voters without college degrees (32 percent.) Liberal voters (90 percent), of course, preferred Democrats, but so did moderates (55 percent.) (These numbers are averages from three election studies: The AP VoteCast, exit polls funded by the major television networks and a survey by the African American Research Collaborative.)
Michigan and Minnesota became Democratic strongholds
Democrats now control both houses of the state legislature and the governor’s office in these two Midwest states. This is a remarkable shift from six years ago, when Hillary Clinton lost in Michigan and nearly in Minnesota.
Democrats took a drubbing at the state level in 2010 and 2014, the last time they held the White House. But early indications are that the party held its ground in many states and actually gained in numerous others.
Democratic centrists suffered setbacks that should keep them in check
Because the Republican Party is so terrible, I want Democrats to win any seat they can. That said, I am often leery of the tactics of some Democratic candidates, particularly from the party’s more centrist bloc. Many of those tactics failed this week — which should ensure that they don’t spread within the party.
Rep. Tim Ryan, running for a Senate seat in Ohio, sharply criticized Biden’s student loan cancellation and implied (inaccurately in my view) that the Democratic Party is writing off states that don’t have lots of college graduates.
If Ryan had won in this red state, his approach would have been hailed as what Democrats must do to win, even though it’s really just pandering to moderate and conservative-leaning White men. But Ryan lost to Republican J.D. Vance by about 7 percentage points.
In Florida’s U.S. Senate race, the Democratic candidate, Rep. Val Demings, emphasized her tenure as Orlando’s police chief and repeatedly rebuked activists who have called for defunding the police. I hope Demings’s crushing defeat (by more than 16 points) shows Democrats that whatever electoral problems they have related to crime, policing and race, those aren’t going to be solved by trying to out-cop the Republicans.
Democratic policies did even better than Democratic candidates
South Dakota voted to expand Medicaid. Kentucky rejected an antiabortion amendment to its constitution. Missouri voters legalized marijuana. Democratic candidates resoundingly lost in these states.
There were a lot of progressive ballot initiatives this year adopted on those issues and others, in both red and blue states. This continues a pattern —Democratic policies were passed by referendums throughout the 2010s even as Republicans kept winning elections.
I would trade in a heartbeat Michigan and Minnesota going blue at the state level and all of those successful progressive ballot initiatives in exchange for Democrats keeping the House and Senate. Congress is just hugely important. I’m not sure a party can consider it a good election cycle if it loses a house in Congress, as still seems very possible for Democrats.
But there is much more good news emerging from this week’s elections than I expected. Democratic voters came out in droves to defend democracy, and some independents joined them. That is worth celebrating.
The 2022 Midterm Elections
The latest: Control of Congress remains up for grabs as key House and Senate races remain unsettled. Follow our live coverage for the latest news and key race calls.
Election results: Find election results for your state or see key House and Senate races. But it may take weeks to get election results and know which party will control the Senate. Here’s where votes are still being counted.
What the results mean for 2024: A Republican Party red wave seems to be a ripple with Republicans on track to narrowly win control in the House and still at risk of falling short in the Senate. After a disappointing night, some longtime allies of former president Donald Trump are now encouraging him to delay a 2024 presidential announcement he had planned for next week .
What’s at stake: The midterm elections determine control of Congress: The party that has the House or Senate majority gets to organize the chamber and decide what legislation Congress considers.