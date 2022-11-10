Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rafael A. Mangual, a fellow at the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research, is the author of “Criminal (In)Justice: What the Push for Decarceration and Depolicing Gets Wrong and Who It Hurts Most.” Democrats held off a red wave in Tuesday’s elections, but they should beware of misreading the vote. The party still has a big problem on the issue of crime. Even in races Democrats won this week, voters’ anxiety about rising crime rates made their job harder. The issue will not disappear before the next election cycle. So it’s worth examining why concern over crime drives voters toward the GOP and what Democrats can do to blunt that advantage before 2024.

Democrats and Republicans have long agreed that one of government’s most important jobs is to provide for public safety. Especially after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020, however, that bipartisanship dissipated as Democrats shifted their view on the role of policing.

Advertisement

Prominent Democrats in Congress proposed new restrictions on law enforcement — in one case, even the eventual abolition of federal prisons. In deep-blue cities such as Portland, New York, Minneapolis, Los Angeles and Austin, Democrats pushed police-defunding efforts without much forceful pushback from Democratic leadership. More central to the party’s brand have been “criminal justice reform” efforts to cut back on incarceration and rein in the police.

This has been a misstep.

It has been clear for some time that public safety would be a weak spot for Democrats in the midterms. Analysts were already speculating that proximity to the defund push hurt Democrats in 2021’s local elections. Last November, Minneapolis voters overwhelmingly rejected a ballot measure to reinvent policing after the Democratic city council, a year earlier, voted to abolish the police department. This June, San Francisco voters recalled progressive prosecutor Chesa Boudin.

Advertisement

Before Tuesday’s elections, much polling data showed that Republicans enjoyed a large advantage in trust on this issue — especially among independents. CNN’s exit polling confirmed that sentiment, finding that voters who considered crime the most important issue favored Republicans 57 percent to 41 percent.

Crime seems to have been particularly important to Black and Latino voters. In House races, 20 percent of Black voters and 15 percent of Latino voters told CNN pollsters that crime was the most important issue. Only 9 percent of White voters said the same. Early exit polls in general showed crime higher on the list of voter priorities than it had been before 2020.

In that year, the country saw its largest ever one-year spike (31 percent) in homicides, and murders appear to have increased again last year, according to FBI estimates. While homicides and shootings seem to be slowly trending downward in some parts of the country, New York, Chicago and other cities have seen steep increases this year in other kinds of crime, including robberies, burglaries, grand larcenies and car thefts. And these data don’t capture the more visible signs of disorder — brazen smash-and-grab-style retail thefts, open-air drug use — that contribute to Americans’ uneasiness.

Advertisement

Rather than address this concern head-on in the 2022 campaign, some Democrats defended themselves by calling crime a red-state problem. It isn’t, and this was a poor strategy; voters in blue states could see the problem with their own eyes.

Yet in New York state, Democrats rejected calls to revamp recent criminal justice reform efforts in response to spiking crime. Democrats in Illinois moved forward with a far-reaching bail reform bill, while those in Chicago placed new restrictions on police pursuits. In D.C., the Democratic-dominated city council voted to move forward on an effort to replace its criminal code with one that would curtail the current code’s harsher sentences and otherwise be friendlier to offenders.

In contrast, Republicans — who have not been altogether opposed to reforming the criminal justice system — acknowledged that crime was up, voiced their support for law enforcement and pushed back on efforts to soften the criminal justice system. If Democrats want to regain the public’s trust on crime, they will need to take a page from this playbook.

Advertisement

First, Democrats in Congress should work across the aisle to fund a large effort to address the nationwide crisis in police recruitment and retention, by facilitating the hiring of 100,000 more officers. Priority in this should be given to the cities that have been hit hardest by crime. One starting point could be the Restoring Law and Order Act, introduced by Republican Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty of Tennessee.

Democrats should also get behind the idea of creating more joint federal and local task forces to identify and prosecute the gang members who are primary drivers of violent street crime. Such a strategy in New York City led to sharp reductions in gun violence.

Democrats would also be well advised to reorient their criminal justice agenda around genuine concern for crime victims, including among the mostly Black and Latino people who live in urban enclaves beset by violence.

Most Americans, thankfully, will never know what it’s like to live in a neighborhood with a murder rate that is 10, 15 or even 20 times higher than the national average. But for those who aren’t lucky enough to live in an elite suburb, an exclusive city high-rise or a comfortable vacation community, cutting back on policing and the incapacitation of repeat offenders sounds like a terrible idea.

GiftOutline Gift Article