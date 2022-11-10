Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Election workers, whether volunteer or paid, conduct painstaking and time-consuming work to ensure the integrity, transparency and efficiency of all elections. They are unsung heroes of democracy and an undervalued resource in our communities. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Over more than 20 years of service as an election officer in Alexandria, I’ve been privileged to be part of the consistent excellence of conducting elections, despite changes in leadership, laws, methods and resources used to conduct elections.

Over the years, I’ve seen movement from paper everything to electronic everything. The primary benefit has been efficiency and reporting with speed and accuracy. I’ve also witnessed this change drive suspicions of negligence, fraud or error in our democratic process. Mechanical issues will arise — systems will slow, printers will break, scanners will be finicky — but the system requires dedicated, thinking humans to oversee and administer free and fair elections.

On Tuesday, I was pleased to see high turnout for a midterm, not-high-profile congressional election, because often over the years that hasn’t been the case. Progress! But I continue to mourn that we celebrate less than half of registered voters turning out. I urge those who didn’t bother to vote to do better. If you pay taxes, have kids in school, use roads and social services, care about police and emergency services or health care, then you have a stake in our democracy. That demands participation. Every time.

Civil discourse about issues and the processes that govern our democracy is under assault. I’m a voice from the front lines to remind everyone that our system works. It works because of millions of dedicated poll workers and election administrative teams across the country.

Jennifer Bright, Alexandria

As a first-time election judge on Tuesday, I was heartened and moved by what I saw. For 13 hours, in the small dining room of a rent-subsidized apartment building in Silver Spring, I checked in voters. It was a parade of diversity, I checked in voters. It was a parade of diversity, in all dimensions, not just skin tone. There were many older adults and young voters, including a 20-something woman who proudly informed me she had just become an American citizen. Languages spoken and shared personal details revealed many voters were originally from other parts of the world. All Americans, and all entitled to vote.

A range of accommodations ensured this promise was kept. There was over-the-phone translation for voters who did not read or speak English. Electronic ballot-marking devices with Braille and audio transcription allowed the visually impaired to cast their votes. Not a single person was turned away. Even those not registered to vote in Maryland were entered into the system and given a ballot to mark. Many of these ballots were provisional and not counted until their eligibility could be confirmed by the Board of Elections. But everyone voted.

When the polls closed at 8 p.m., I was exhausted. But I also felt exhilarated by witnessing our democracy at its most fundamental level. It has been so easy to be disheartened by the state of political discourse in our nation. How wonderful to know that, at least in this microcosm of the 2022 midterms, the system is delivering on its core promise.

Greg Pearson, Silver Spring

Matt Bai’s Nov. 8 op-ed, “Messaging isn’t Democrats’ problem with the midterms. Reality is.,” made some good points. The Democrats didn’t message well and must do better; 2024 is just around the corner. But his assertion that losing is all the fault of Democratic messaging missed the elephant in the room.

When more than 70 percent of Republicans believe the lies Republicans tell about 2020, when Republicans don’t care that Russia is bragging about “influencing” them, when Republicans think cutting taxes for the rich will lower inflation, then what will messaging do? Willful ignorance and purposeful disregard for facts beat a truthful message every time.

If lies, insurrection and voter suppression don’t matter, what should the Democrats do?

Rich O’Bryant, Alexandria

Alas, the question of the Democratic Party’s messaging has been an issue for several years but has been, in fact, irrelevant. The deeper, unnerving reality is that roughly half of voters do not care that a recent president made no attempts to stop the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, and that he thought it might not be a bad idea if the mob were to hang his vice president.

Because this former president still has strong political influence and indeed is considered to be the head of his party, it is clear that all of us who support our political system must find ways to persuade as many of those who back him and his political allies as possible of the dangers that this represents for our democracy and the opportunities it offers to everyone.

Peter Raudenbush, Falls Church

