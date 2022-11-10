Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ballot initiatives, the most direct form of democracy, provide a window into how the people really feel about specific issues. So one of the highlights of Tuesday’s midterm elections was the good sense voters exhibited when they were given the chance to have their say on some big policy questions. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Suggesting that voters are more complicated than many political observers often assume, South Dakota voters approved Medicaid expansion in their state, even as they reelected conservative firebrand Gov. Kristi L. Noem (R). This means about 45,000 South Dakotans making less than 133 percent of the federal poverty level, about $18,000 for an individual or $36,900 for a family of four, will now qualify for government-sponsored health-care coverage.

This is the seventh time Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) has been put directly to voters. It has passed, handily, every time. Successful initiatives in Idaho, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Utah have made more than 800,000 more people eligible for coverage.

This means only 11 states continue to reject vital assistance for their poorest residents, who are mostly people of color. Among the holdouts, only Florida, Mississippi and Wyoming allow ballot initiatives. Legislatures would have to act in the other eight: Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Kansas, North Carolina and Wisconsin. GOP leaders in those places should stop rejecting billions of federal Medicaid dollars out of political spite. The past few elections have proved the ACA is not going anywhere.

In a more symbolic development, the people of Tennessee, Oregon and Vermont passed ballot measures to remove from their state constitutions language allowing slavery. (The U.S. Constitution’s 13th Amendment permits the practice when used as a form of criminal punishment.) Alabama voters also endorsed changing their constitution to remove explicitly racist language, including in relation to slavery.

Meanwhile, Ohioans and Oregonians voted to ban noncitizens from casting ballots. The radical idea of noncitizen voting has become fashionable on the left, and it has been tried in some small Maryland cities, but it dilutes the power of Americans to determine their own future.

A statewide measure in Ohio, which passed by a more than 3-to-1 margin, bars local governments from allowing noncitizens to vote. This came in response to a 2019 move by Yellow Springs, Ohio, home to Antioch College, to give noncitizen residents the same say over local leaders that lifelong citizens have. In Multnomah County, Oregon’s most populous and the home of Portland, voters rejected a measure that would have allowed noncitizens to cast ballots in county elections.

In Oakland, Calif., voters supported allowing noncitizens, including undocumented immigrants, to vote in school board elections if they have children. We understand the desire to allow people to have a say over their children’s education. But citizenship should mean something, and this disincentivizes people from pursuing the naturalization process, which involves learning about and pledging allegiance to the nation’s foundational values.

Elected leaders often respond to the loudest, not the most representative, voices in their constituencies. Conservative lawmakers should give up their anti-Medicaid crusade. Progressives should refrain from cheapening the value of citizenship. That includes in the District, where the D.C. Council recently passed a bill that would allow noncitizens — even staffers at the Russian and Chinese embassies, or students studying here for a semester — to vote in city elections. Luckily, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) still has the chance to veto the bill. Like other leaders, the mayor should govern for the sensible mainstream.

