Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Here we go again: Media outlets controlled by 91-year-old mogul Rupert Murdoch are lashing out about former president Donald Trump. Today's cover: Here’s how Donald Trump sabotaged the Republican midterms https://t.co/YUtDosSGfp pic.twitter.com/vpI94nKuBh — New York Post (@nypost) November 10, 2022 The editorial board of the Wall Street Journal, another Murdoch publication, branded Trump the GOP’s “biggest loser,” with electoral flops in 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2022. And as The Post’s Jeremy Barr reports, midterm coverage on Fox News — the Murdoch portfolio’s crown jewel — has been giddy with chatter about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s overwhelming victory, drawing attention away from Trump.

On cue, all manner of commentators are citing the criticism as evidence that Rupert Murdoch and his son, Lachlan Murdoch, the top executives at Fox Corp. and News Corp., which own Fox News and the Journal, respectively — are “done” with Trump, or some variation of that argument.

Advertisement

As we’ve written before: Not so fast, folks. Murdoch won’t be “done” with Trump until his chief propagandist, Sean Hannity, is done with Trump.

Follow Erik Wemple 's opinions Follow Add

The Murdochs must enjoy these media moments, given how frequently they pop up. To wit:

All these examples yield an important lesson about the federalism that prevails in the Murdoch media empire. It’s apparently just fine that the mogul’s print publications adopt one stance toward Trump while opinion hosts at his most influential outlet, Fox News, promote an entirely different one. For while the newspapers have attacked Trump, Hannity has given the former president airtime in softball interview after softball interview. He also played a central role in boosting Trump’s midterm agenda, presiding over puffy events and interviews with multiple Republican candidates.

Advertisement

Now, in the midst of all the Murdoch murmuring, Semafor reporters Shelby Talcott and David Weigel report that the Hannity-Trump alliance might be foundering. Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz lost his Pennsylvania campaign against Democrat John Fetterman despite Hannity’s strong and persistent advocacy for Oz. Trump emerged from election night “upset” with Hannity, according to Talcott and Weigel.

Let’s put that in context: Prime-time anchors at Fox News have extraordinary autonomy to say and do what they want. Hannity has used that latitude to boost Trump rhetorically as well as crossing over into political activism on his behalf. This behavior has persisted ever since Trump has been at the center of national politics.

On Wednesday night, in his first show since the Republicans’ disappointing midterm showing, Hannity steered away from discussing the former president, focusing instead on the Republican candidates who won and the pitfalls of those who “overpromise” and “under-deliver.” After seven years of praising Trump, Hannity is unlikely to shift gears just because others in the Murdoch empire have written some critical editorials. If Trump’s fortunes keep sliding, the host might one day embrace alternatives.

One day.

And make no mistake: A Hannity breakup with Trump — which might just entail a revolt among Hannity’s core viewers — would be the greatest spectacle in cable-news history.

GiftOutline Gift Article