1 Defuse future debt ceiling crises

House Republicans are already threatening to use potential breaches of the debt limit — which would trigger default and economic disaster — to extract policy concessions from President Biden and Democrats on other fronts.

Congress should neutralize this weapon of extortion, because even the mere playing of this game threatens severe damage. In the lame duck, Democrats in the Senate — joined by Republicans who recognize the threat — could raise the debt limit beyond what would be needed during the Biden presidency, or even much higher, rendering it void. Or Congress could transfer control of debt limit hikes to the treasury secretary.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) and other Republicans might see self-interested motives for this. Imagine Donald Trump running for president next year while urging a MAGA-fied House to maximize debt limit extortion to damage Biden. Would incoming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) really resist? McConnell might not want to get caught between Trump and GOP senators who don’t want to imperil the global economy.

Any GOP House majority is now certain to be very narrow, which would only further empower the MAGA caucus to create chaos by withholding its support for debt limit hikes. McCarthy would be loath to raise the limit with Democrats, because that could subject him to the MAGA caucus’s wrath and possibly mean a leadership challenge.

