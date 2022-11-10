I note with approval how the United States and most of the West have come together in their rejection of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and in their supply of defensive weaponry. But I do not approve of how we are allowing the Russians to target civilians and basic infrastructure away from the battle zone without an appropriate response, other than meaningless “condemnation.”

I presume many of these attacks are launched from Russian territory so that their sources are currently immune from direct retaliation, because of fear of Russian escalation. How absurd! I therefore suggest that the West give an ultimatum to Russia: Further wanton attacks on civilian and infrastructure targets away from the immediate battle zone will lead to Ukrainian retaliation against infrastructure in Russia itself. Such an ultimatum should not be issued, of course, unless we mean it. Restrictions on the use of Western-supplied armaments should be lifted and some offensive weapons supplied. We are, after all, at war with Russia, albeit undeclared and with no intention of invasion. But, otherwise, we should act more appropriately to the situation.