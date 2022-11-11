The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Corporations can’t get us out of the climate catastrophe

November 11, 2022 at 1:27 p.m. EST
Egyptian security officers walk on patrol with a K-9 unit Wednesday during the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. (Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters)

Regarding the Nov. 8 news article “U.S. says companies are pivotal to climate talks’ success”:

Some environmentalists are critical of outsize corporate influence at the ongoing U.N. Climate Change Conference, known as COP27, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The critics are spot-on.

As national-level climate action lags, corporations are increasingly being looked to as climate saviors. Corporate greed, however, is largely the reason we’re in this mess, and Coca-Cola and Exxon cannot be counted on to show us the way out. Without a fundamental reordering of incentives, corporations will be forever beholden to their investors.

Corporations are not altruistic, despite their claims. Instead, corporations are businesses designed to generate value for shareholders and to capture new markets for their products. Any environmental gain is incidental. COP27 should showcase local and regional climate solutions, while empowering those most affected by climate catastrophes. Remember to ask, whom and what are a corporation for? Not for the environment, most certainly.

Chris Caisse, Washington

