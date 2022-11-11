As national-level climate action lags, corporations are increasingly being looked to as climate saviors. Corporate greed, however, is largely the reason we’re in this mess, and Coca-Cola and Exxon cannot be counted on to show us the way out. Without a fundamental reordering of incentives, corporations will be forever beholden to their investors.

Corporations are not altruistic, despite their claims. Instead, corporations are businesses designed to generate value for shareholders and to capture new markets for their products. Any environmental gain is incidental. COP27 should showcase local and regional climate solutions, while empowering those most affected by climate catastrophes. Remember to ask, whom and what are a corporation for? Not for the environment, most certainly.