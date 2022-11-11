Regarding the Nov. 8 news article “U.S. says companies are pivotal to climate talks’ success”:
Corporations are not altruistic, despite their claims. Instead, corporations are businesses designed to generate value for shareholders and to capture new markets for their products. Any environmental gain is incidental. COP27 should showcase local and regional climate solutions, while empowering those most affected by climate catastrophes. Remember to ask, whom and what are a corporation for? Not for the environment, most certainly.
Chris Caisse, Washington