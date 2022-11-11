The GOP recriminations have begun. Before Election Day, many Republicans expected to ride inflation, high gas prices and broad dissatisfaction with President Biden to landslide victories. Instead, Democrats will likely hold the Senate and still have a small chance to keep the House.
The Supreme Court traded House seats for the end of Roe.
Republicans spent much of 2022 leading in national House polls. And, as Americans became increasingly disenchanted with Biden’s job performance, the GOP seemed poised to gain ground.
But on June 24, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade — and Democrats jumped into the lead.
Dobbs turned the GOP’s two-point advantage into a one-point deficit. Instead of building an insurmountable lead in the fall, Republicans were forced to play catch up — ending the race with only a one-point lead in the polls.
If Roe had stayed in place, the GOP probably would have won the House easily.
Trump might have traded Senate seats for … nothing.
Donald Trump won the 2022 GOP primaries: Republican voters backed his candidate in roughly 95 percent of primaries where he made an endorsement.
Some of Trump’s picks were typical Republicans who ran strong general election campaigns. But many were political newcomers who fared poorly in the limelight. Here’s how his endorsees fared in the most competitive Senate races:
Trump’s worst errors were in Pennsylvania and Georgia.
Pennsylvania’s Mehmet Oz barely scraped by in the GOP primary, racking up terrible favorability ratings as John Fetterman blasted him as a carpetbagger. Georgia is flush with experienced conservatives with clean personal lives, but Trump cleared the field for Herschel Walker — a pro-life, pro-family candidate who allegedly paid for his girlfriend’s abortion and hid “secret children” from his campaign.
Trump could have backed thoroughly vetted, experienced candidates who were exactly as conservative as Oz or Walker. But he picked his friends, and they underperformed.
Mitch McConnell isn’t the boogeyman.
Republican consultants will, given the slightest opportunity, talk your ear off about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — whom he supported financially, whom he didn’t, and why it mattered.
But I don’t think McConnell — or any Republican money man — mattered much.
Yes, Democratic Senate candidates outraised Republicans in the most competitive races, and McConnell made decisions about how to allocate his war chest. But money has diminishing returns. After a candidate buys enough ads and fully staffs up, spending an extra $10 million doesn’t net any more votes.
A quick swing through the campaign finance data suggests that Republican Senate candidates — despite lagging their Democratic opponents in the money race — had enough funds to compete.
McConnell couldn’t have changed the outcome by shuffling his money around. So he’s off the hook.
The GOP hype machine set the wrong expectations.
There’s still a solid chance that, when all the votes are counted, Republicans will prevail in the House. If that happens, Republicans will have won a national election and ended Roe in 2022.
That would add up to an amazingly successful year for the GOP.
But a constellation of media personalities, Republican operatives and Democratic bed-wetters shifted the goal line in the final weeks of the campaign. They created the expectation that the GOP would win in a landslide.
And, for Republicans, these expectations — rather than election results themselves — might be the real thieves of joy.
The 2022 Midterm Elections
The latest: Control of Congress remains up for grabs as key House and Senate races remain unsettled. Follow our live coverage for the latest news and key race calls.
Election results: Find election results for your state or see key House and Senate races. But it may take weeks to get election results and know which party will control the Senate. Here’s where votes are still being counted.
What the results mean for 2024: A Republican Party red wave seems to be a ripple with Republicans on track to narrowly win control in the House and still at risk of falling short in the Senate. After a disappointing night, some longtime allies of former president Donald Trump are now encouraging him to delay a 2024 presidential announcement he had planned for next week .
What’s at stake: The midterm elections determine control of Congress: The party that has the House or Senate majority gets to organize the chamber and decide what legislation Congress considers.