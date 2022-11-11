Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There is an adage: When you can’t compete, change the rules. Unfortunately, that is what some seem to be doing as the General Services Administration (GSA) nears the end of a decades-long procurement process for a new, modernized FBI headquarters. Just last week, elected leaders of one jurisdiction implored President Biden to personally intervene in the process on their behalf and overturn the current criteria.

Imagine that: a president intervening in a GSA federal property decision. That would be a scandal. We know it because it was one of many during the Trump administration.

In 2019, my government operations subcommittee uncovered efforts by the Trump administration to obscure Oval Office meetings between then-President Donald Trump and then-GSA Administrator Emily W. Murphy in which they plotted to keep the FBI headquarters in its current D.C. location.

At that time, Democrats in Congress condemned such unethical actions. Count me consistent. I do not think the president should be putting a finger on the scales of a multibillion-dollar federal property decision — whether the last name is Trump or Biden.

The Biden administration should be lauded for getting this procurement back on track, not coerced into an 11th-hour intervention that further erodes trust in the process. We need to quit playing politics and let this process be decided on the merits and what’s best for the FBI, not what benefits our respective local jurisdictions.

Here are the merits for Virginia’s proposed headquarters site in Springfield. It is 58 acres of prime real estate already owned by the federal government and hopelessly underused. Northern Virginia is home to critical national security partners, including the FBI Academy at Marine Corps Base Quantico, the Pentagon, the CIA and other intelligence assets. This location is at the transportation nexus of Interstates 495 and 95 and is served by Metro and the Virginia Railway Express. Virginia and the federal government continue to make infrastructure investments here, and the suburban location also offers a level of security for the bureau and its employees that cannot be replicated in an urban location in D.C. It meets all the FBI’s needs.

The commonwealth has made a strong and united case for the Springfield site. Our regional partners in Maryland made a noble case for their sites, and the benefits of economic development and equity will be considered in this process as part of the major selection criteria.

Let’s not prejudge a decision and allow our parochial interests to derail a new FBI headquarters. Our national security and protecting and equipping the men and women at the FBI should be our top priorities.

Gerald E. Connolly, Washington

The writer, a Democrat, represents Virginia in the U.S. House.

